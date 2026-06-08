Federal Government Establishes National Network of Evacuation Centres for Wildfire Displacement

The Canadian government is creating a coordinated system of evacuation centres across the country to assist people displaced by increasingly severe wildfire seasons, following a devastating 2025 season that highlighted major gaps in emergency response capacity.

OTTAWA - In a proactive step toward addressing escalating climate-driven disasters, the federal government announced on May 28, 2026, the creation of a national network of evacuation centres designed to support Canadians forced from their homes by wildfires.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Eleanor Olszewski confirmed that Ottawa will collaborate with provincial and territorial authorities to identify and prepare suitable locations for these centres, which can be deployed rapidly upon request. This initiative comes in direct response to the catastrophic 2025 wildfire season, which stood as the second-most destructive in recorded history, consuming nearly nine million hectares of land-an area exceeding the combined size of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The unprecedented scale of the fires exposed critical vulnerabilities in the nation's emergency response infrastructure, particularly in providing safe, dignified lodging for evacuees over extended periods. Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty provided stark testimony to the severity of the situation, describing 2025 as exceptionally extreme regarding evacuations. Authorities faced immense challenges in securing hotel accommodations for displaced residents, straining existing resources and partnerships.

The impact on First Nations communities was especially acute, with a record 21 communities subjected to long-term evacuations lasting more than 60 days. These prolonged displacements highlighted deep-seated inequities in emergency planning and Indigenous community resilience. Minister Gull-Masty emphasized that the new federal evacuation centres aim to address these gaps, offering more than temporary shelter by incorporating medical support, mental health services, and cultural safety protocols.

The government's plan involves pre-negotiating agreements with municipalities, Indigenous leadership, and private sector partners to secure facilities such as community centres, schools, and arenas that can be transformed into functional evacuation hubs. These centres will be equipped with essential supplies, including food, bedding, and hygiene facilities, and will coordinate with provincial emergency management agencies to ensure seamless integration into local response systems.

While specifics regarding locations and capacity remain under development, officials stressed that activation will be demand-driven, triggered by formal requests from provincial or territorial governments. This decentralized approach respects jurisdictional boundaries while enabling swift federal assistance. The announcement has been welcomed by public safety experts, who note that climate change is amplifying the frequency and intensity of wildfires, particularly in boreal regions, making such preparedness measures not just advisable but necessary for national security





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Wildfires Evacuation Centres Federal Government Emergency Preparedness First Nations Climate Change Canada

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