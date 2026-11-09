Federal Government Drops Appeal in Landmark EI Maternity Rights Case

The federal government will not challenge a court ruling that found it discriminatory to deny Employment Insurance benefits to mothers who lost jobs during maternity leave.

The federal government has confirmed it will not appeal a Federal Court of Appeal ruling that found the denial of regular Employment Insurance benefits to mothers who lost their jobs during maternity or parental leave to be discriminatory. The decision marks the end of a years-long legal battle led by six Quebec women, including lead plaintiff Laurie Chalifour-Racine, who were initially barred from receiving essential financial support after their pregnancies disrupted their employment histories.

Government Decision to Amend Employment Insurance Act

Officials from the Minister of Jobs and Families office confirmed via email to CBC News that the government will focus on amending the Employment Insurance Act to align with the court's ruling rather than challenging the decision. The government stated it will work on solutions in the coming year to enhance the system to better reflect the needs of a modern workforce, including providing flexible and reliable support for working parents.

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The Federal Court of Appeal unanimously declared the specific provisions in the Employment Insurance Act that limit the combination of regular job loss benefits and special maternity or parental benefits to be of no force or effect. However, the three-judge panel suspended this declaration for one year, allowing the government time to legislate necessary changes without immediately disrupting the current system.

Chalifour-Racine and the Six Mothers Seek Equal Rights

Laurie Chalifour-Racine, the lead plaintiff, was laid off in December 2016 from a Montreal-area financial institution while on maternity leave with her first-born child. She received a severance package amounting to a few weeks of salary but was denied Employment Insurance job loss benefits by Service Canada. The denial was based on the fact that she had not accrued enough insurable work hours in the last 52 weeks, a requirement she could not meet because she was nursing and caring for a newborn without daycare.

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Chalifour-Racine described the situation as absolutely unfair, noting that pregnancy inherently puts women at financial risk. Even though her husband at the time was able to support the family, the lack of benefits created significant financial stress. She expressed relief and pride upon learning that the federal government would not appeal the court's decision, emphasizing the big impact this will have on new mothers and women in general.

Legal Journey Through Tribunals and Courts

After facing repeated denials and seeking advice through numerous phone calls, Chalifour-Racine found assistance from Mouvement Action Chômage (MAC) de Montréal, an advocacy group dedicated to defending the rights of the unemployed. In 2018, lawyers with MAC de Montréal helped Chalifour-Racine and five other mothers bring their case to the Social Security Tribunal of Canada. Some women in the group were denied benefits due to insufficient insurable work hours, while others had already maxed out their benefits before their leaves began.

The Employment Insurance Act previously limited the combination of regular job loss benefits and special benefits like maternity and parental leave to a total of 50 weeks. In 2022, the general division of the tribunal ruled in favor of the women, agreeing that these provisions violated their constitutional rights to equality under the law. The Canada Employment Insurance Commission appealed this decision and subsequently won, prompting the group to take the case to the Federal Court of Appeal.

Systemic Discrimination Against Working Mothers

The Federal Court of Appeal upheld the lower tribunal's decision, finding that the provisions limiting the stacking of maternity and parental benefits with job loss benefits disproportionately affect women. Sibel Ataogul, the lead attorney for the applicants, described the case as a landmark decision that highlights how the Act has been sexist toward women since its inception. Ataogul noted that at different historical points, women either could not receive benefits at all or were disqualified based on their marital status.

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The appellate court found that while the rules may apply to both men and women on the surface, the structure of the Employment Insurance system inherently discriminates against women due to biological and social realities of childbirth and parenting. The ruling strikes down the discriminatory parts of the act, acknowledging that the previous framework failed to account for the specific challenges faced by working mothers in maintaining their insurable hours and benefit eligibility.