Federal Government Denies Involvement in Stellantis Roshel Sale

Industry Minister Melanie Joly denies federal involvement in Stellantis selling its Brampton plant to Roshel, citing breaches of the Strategic Response Fund commitments.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly has firmly rejected media reports claiming the federal government actively participated in negotiations that resulted in automaker Stellantis selling its Brampton, Ontario assembly plant to defense contractor Roshel. Mathis Denis, spokesperson for Joly, stated on Wednesday evening that assertions of ministerial involvement in the deal are false and mischaracterize the government's role.

Clarifying Ministerial Role in Negotiations

Denis clarified that Joly served strictly as a conflict resolver between Stellantis and the Unifor union, which represents over 9,000 Canadian workers for the automaker. The minister did not meet with Roshel, nor did she engage directly in the commercial terms of the sale. The government's involvement was limited to discussions aimed at finding a way forward after Stellantis announced in October 2025 that it would move production previously earmarked for the Brampton plant to the United States.

Also read Stellantis plant sale 'best thing that can happen' for jobs and Brampton: Roshel CEO

Alleged Violation of Federal Commitments

The federal government argues that the move to sell the facility violates Stellantis' commitments to Ottawa tied to a federal investment of up to $529 million through the Strategic Response Fund (SRF). Denis emphasized that the minister, her department, and the wider government team would never have approved or agreed to a deal that failed to honor these specific SRF commitments. Furthermore, any such agreement would have lacked the necessary approval from the union, making the transaction politically and legally untenable from the government's perspective.

Government Tools to Address Default

Officials have already communicated to Stellantis that proceeding with a sale or deal that does not honor SRF obligations would trigger government response tools. Prime Minister Mark Carney echoed this sentiment on Tuesday, stating that selling the Brampton plant violates the obligations Stellantis holds under several agreements. Carney described the move as unacceptable and a betrayal of both the workers and the obligations to Canada and all Canadians. This stance underscores the federal government's determination to enforce compliance with past financial agreements.

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Conflicting Reports from Media Outlets

Despite these denials, CTV News reported on Tuesday, citing three unnamed sources with direct knowledge of the talks, that Ottawa was actively and intensively part of the discussions between Stellantis and Roshel. The outlet claimed the federal government engaged directly with both companies, knew the sale terms, and did not stand in the way of the transaction. CBC News also reported that the federal government was aware for months of the possibility of a sale to Roshel and had been engaged regularly since August, creating a stark contrast with the official narrative from Joly's office.

Impact on Workers and Future Steps

Stellantis announced the sale of the facility and associated equipment to Roshel for an undisclosed amount late Monday afternoon, with both companies expecting the transaction to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory requirements. Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov indicated willingness to hire back some of the 2,000 Stellantis employees laid off in 2023 when operations halted. Joly is scheduled to convene a meeting on Thursday in Toronto with Stellantis and Unifor leadership, alongside Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli. Denis confirmed that this gathering is necessary because the sale represents a default on obligations, forcing the government to seek a resolution through formal channels.