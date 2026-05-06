Federal Government Considers Pausing MAID Expansion for Mental Illness Pending Committee Recommendations

The federal government is poised to table legislation that would pause the expansion of medical assistance in dying (MAID) to individuals whose sole condition is mental illness, contingent on the recommendations of a parliamentary committee. The committee, which has been studying the issue for two months, is expected to advise against the expansion based on evidence gathered from hearings and questions posed by Members of Parliament. The potential expansion has sparked one of the most contentious policy debates since MAID was legalized a decade ago, with concerns raised about the readiness of the healthcare system and the complexity of determining eligibility. The committee's final report, due by October 2, could lead to legislation being drafted over the summer and presented in the fall. The issue has drawn opposition from religious leaders, disability advocates, and medical professionals, who argue that the country is not prepared for the expansion and that vulnerable patients may not be adequately protected.

The federal government is considering legislation to pause the expansion of medical assistance in dying (MAID) to individuals whose sole condition is mental illness, contingent on the recommendations of a parliamentary committee .

The committee, which has been examining the issue for two months, is expected to advise against the expansion based on evidence gathered from hearings and questions posed by Members of Parliament. The committee's final witnesses were heard on Tuesday, and a report with recommendations will be tabled in the coming weeks or months.

Sources close to the matter, who requested anonymity due to their lack of authorization to disclose the government’s plans, indicated that the potential expansion of MAID to include mental illness has become one of the most divisive policy debates since the legalization of MAID a decade ago. In 2021, the government broadened MAID eligibility to include individuals not facing imminent death, but it temporarily excluded those with mental illness as their sole condition.

This exemption, initially set to expire in March 2023, has been extended twice by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and is now scheduled to end in March 2024. Prime Minister Mark Carney has remained silent on the issue, but he faces pressure from religious leaders and disability advocates to delay or abandon the expansion altogether.

The committee has heard from physicians and Health Canada officials who expressed concerns about the country’s readiness for the expansion, citing an unprepared healthcare system and the complexity of determining eligibility. Senator Pierre Dalphond, vice-chair of the committee and a member of the Independent Senators Group appointed by Trudeau, anticipates discussions on three possible recommendations: pausing the expansion indefinitely, pausing it for a finite period, or allowing it to proceed.

The committee’s final report, due by October 2, could be presented before the House of Commons rises in June, giving the government the summer to draft legislation for a fall presentation. Dalphond personally advocates for a pause, citing ongoing litigation, provincial reluctance, and the complexity of mental health diagnoses. The committee’s co-chairs, Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski and Conservative Senator Yonah Martin, have both opposed the expansion.

During the final hearing on Tuesday, two Dutch psychiatrists advised against expanding MAID to mental illness alone. Jim van Os, a professor of psychiatry at Utrecht University Medical Center, warned that Canada could face a surge in requests for psychiatric euthanasia, similar to the Netherlands, where cases among those under 30 rose from 30 to nearly 900 annually in six years. He noted that most of these individuals were traumatized, marginalized, and living in poverty.

Van Os emphasized that Dutch law requires patients to exhaust all other options before considering euthanasia, a safeguard absent in Canada. Wilbert van Rooij, a Dutch psychiatrist with 30 years of experience, highlighted the moral burden on psychiatrists, stating that determining when a patient should die is a responsibility the profession was never designed to carry.

Sisco van Veen, another Dutch psychiatrist, offered a more nuanced perspective, arguing that excluding patients with psychiatric disorders whose suffering is immense is difficult to justify. He noted that psychiatric euthanasia remains relatively rare, accounting for about 2% of all cases. The heads of psychiatry at 13 Canadian medical schools recently wrote to the committee, urging the federal government to halt the expansion to mental illness.

They argued that there is no accurate way to determine when a mental disorder is incurable or to adequately protect vulnerable patients. In April, Sarah Lawley, an assistant deputy minister at Health Canada, told the joint committee that capacity remains a central concern across jurisdictions, including access to psychiatrists for consultation and broader access to services and treatments.

Conservative MP Tamara Jansen introduced a bill last June that would amend the Criminal Code to bar MAID from being provided when mental illness is the sole underlying condition. The bill is currently at second reading in the Commons, and Jansen is among the Conservative MPs on the committee





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