Natural Resources Canada has awarded $2.2 million to Ecostrat, a biomass company run by Jordan Solomon, the brother of AI Minister Evan Solomon. The funding has drawn Conservative accusations of self-dealing, while the minister says he recused himself from related discussions.

Natural Resources Canada has awarded $2.2 million to Ecostrat, a biomass company led by Jordan Solomon, the brother of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Minister Evan Solomon.

The funding was announced last week and became a flashpoint in the House of Commons on Monday. The money is intended to establish a pan-Canadian network of up to 15 bioeconomy development opportunity zones. According to the federal press release, the zones will identify areas where commercial-scale manufacturing facilities could convert local organic waste and biomass into low-carbon fuels, chemicals and everyday materials. Examples of biomass include forestry byproducts such as sawdust and woodchips.

Also read Carney Government Gives $2.2 Million to Biomass Firm Run by AI Minister Evan Solomon's Brother

Conservatives Raise Self-Dealing Concerns

Ecostrat said in its own press release that the $2.2 million would support a national awards program for forest regions trying to attract new investments. Forest regions across Canada can apply, and 15 will be selected to receive a Bioeconomy Development Opportunity Zone Rating. The company said such a rating spotlights a region for project developers and investors worldwide. Conservative MPs raised the company's connection to the AI minister during Question Period on Monday.

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Ontario Conservative MP John Brassard accused the government of self-dealing. He said the Liberals are no longer hiding the amount of self-dealing going on and claimed it has gone from art dealing to self-dealing. He asked why hard-earned tax dollars are being used to grease the palms of well-connected Liberal insiders and family members. Energy Minister Tim Hodgson responded that Ecostrat has been a delivery partner with Natural Resources Canada since 2018.

He said the federal government is working with the company to implement recommendations from a forestry task force. Hodgson told MPs the project was assessed by department officials according to the terms and conditions of the Forest Innovation Program and was appropriately dispersed. Hodgson's spokesperson, Carolyn Svonkin, later said Ecostrat is an established organization that certifies regions for their readiness to host bioproduct facilities. She said it helps connect those regions with global investors and developers.

Minister Recuses From Decision Process

She added that as is standard practice for funding decisions of this type, no Cabinet minister, including Hodgson and Solomon, was involved in the funding decision. Evan Solomon's spokesperson, Leela Polushin, said in a statement that the minister proactively disclosed all of his relationships to the Ethics Commissioner, including on this matter. She said he has fully followed the Commissioner's advice and pre-emptively recused himself from related Cabinet discussions to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

Polushin said Solomon has not been involved in any conversations or decisions related to Ecostrat. The Conflict of Interest Act requires public office holders to publicly disclose recusals and provide sufficient detail to identify the conflict of interest that was avoided. The AI minister's office initially declined to say whether his recusals were disclosed to the ethics commissioner. Late Monday, his spokesperson said the minister has disclosed all recusals to the Ethics Commissioner.

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Jordan Solomon said in a separate statement that his work with Natural Resources predates his brother's time in office. He said he has never discussed his business interests or funding applications with his brother or anyone in his office. He said they have respected both the spirit and the intent of Canadian ethics and lobbying laws and have not discussed the subject of his company's lobbying.

Jordan Solomon Denies Improper Contact

Jordan Solomon also said his company has previously received a total of $2.77 million in federal funding, in addition to the $2.2 million awarded last week. That would bring the total to just under $5 million. On Parliament Hill, the Conservatives described the spending as self-dealing for Liberal friends and insiders. Brassard asked Hodgson why the self-dealing is happening while the people the prime minister is governing over are suffering.

Hodgson replied that the funding was a specific recommendation of the forest industry task force, which he said represented all stakeholders. He said this is how the government will reform the forest products industry.