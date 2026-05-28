Federal Government Approves Early Retirement for 2,800 Public Servants

The federal government has approved early retirement packages for approximately 2,800 public servants as part of its plan to trim the size of the public service by 2029.

Approximately 2,800 federal public servants have been approved for an early retirement package as part of the federal government 's plan to trim the size of the public service by 2029.

The government launched the Early Retirement Incentive program earlier this spring, inviting eligible public servants to apply to retire with an immediate pension based on years of service, with no reduction for retiring early. According to the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat's website, 6,797 public servants have applied for the Early Retirement Incentive as of May 26. A government official tells CTV News Ottawa deputy heads have certified 2,779 early retirement packages so far.

Public servants have until July 24 to apply for the Early Retirement Incentive program. Any public servant approved for the early retirement incentive package must retire by January 20, 2027. The federal government aims to cut 28,000 positions by 2029, including 12,000 employees at the Canada Border Services Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the Communications Security Establishment Canada, who are not eligible for the early retirement incentive.

A total of 24,393 public servants and 1,059 executives in the core public service have received notices that their jobs may be affected as part of the Comprehensive Expenditure Review. The government plans to cut 16,000 jobs through the review by 2029. To be eligible for early retirement, public servants must meet certain parameters on the day they leave the public service.

They must be at least 55 years old and their Deputy Head will review their application to confirm whether the organization needs to reduce its workforce, services to Canadians will be maintained, and current and future operational or business needs will continue to be met





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Federal Government Early Retirement Public Servants Job Cuts Public Service

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