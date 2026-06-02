Federal Government and Quebec Announce $10 Billion Infrastructure Funding Agreement

A new federal-provincial agreement will see Quebec receive nearly $10 billion over ten years for infrastructure, including hospitals, public transit, and education, with leaders emphasizing it as a fair share investment.

LONGUEUIL, QUE. - The federal government has reached a landmark agreement with Quebec to transfer nearly $10 billion over the next decade to fund a wide range of infrastructure projects across the province.

Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement on Tuesday in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, alongside Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette. The funding is earmarked for new hospitals, public transit initiatives, sustainable transportation, and higher education institutions.

"This announcement is about strengthening Quebec, making communities across Quebec more prosperous, more sustainable, better health care, more connected, better places to live," Carney stated. He emphasized that the goal is to provide communities with rapid, affordable, and dependable infrastructure. Carney explained that the money was "unblocked" after thorough discussions with Fréchette regarding Quebec's priorities in health care and sustainable transportation.

Quebec will receive nearly $6 billion from Canada's public transit fund, originally created in 2024 under former prime minister Justin Trudeau. Premier Fréchette highlighted that this allocation represents more than 25 per cent of Ottawa's total envelope for public transit projects, calling it "more than its fair share" of federal investment. She noted that the funding will be crucial for advancing projects like the Quebec City tramway.

The agreement also includes $1 million by 2028-29 to renovate and expand approximately 17 hospitals, $2.7 billion for higher education infrastructure, and an additional $400 million dedicated to electrifying Quebec's public transit fleets. Fréchette stressed that Quebec did not have to make any concessions to access the funding, crediting the accelerated talks with Ottawa since she became premier in April.

Opposition parties at the Quebec legislature, however, questioned the timing, suggesting the Coalition Avenir Québec government is being strategic with a general election scheduled for the fall. Carney firmly denied political motives, insisting the move is "about policy, not politics.

" This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026





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