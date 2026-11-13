Federal Government Agrees Not to Appeal Impact Assessment Act Ruling

The federal government will not appeal the Alberta Court of Appeal ruling that declared parts of the Impact Assessment Act unconstitutional. Officials plan to amend the legislation instead of pursuing further litigation.

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin and the federal government have officially confirmed that they will not appeal a recent court decision that found portions of the Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional. This strategic retreat follows a significant ruling by the Alberta Court of Appeal which determined that the legislation continues to infringe upon provincial jurisdiction despite previous modifications made by the federal government.

Alberta Court Rules Law Unconstitutional

The Alberta Court of Appeal issued its decisive verdict in October, stating that specific sections of the federal law violate the constitutional division of powers between the federal and provincial governments. The court reasoned that the Impact Assessment Act granted the federal government excessive power to halt projects within provincial boundaries based on even the slightest potential impact on federal matters. This broad authority was deemed to create unnecessary uncertainty and allowed the federal government to conduct far-ranging inquiries into areas that are exclusively under provincial control.

Also read Feds won't appeal Alberta court ruling that Impact Assessment Act is unconstitutional

The court explicitly noted that while Parliament has the authority to establish an impact assessment scheme, the current version of the act exacerbates concerns by allowing unpronounced standards to apply to designated projects. The ruling highlighted that the federal government was using narrow grounds of federal jurisdiction as a pretext to investigate matters that belong strictly to provincial jurisdiction. This legal finding has forced the federal government to reconsider its stance on the legislation, which has been a point of contention for years.

Government Chooses Amendment Over Litigation

Instead of challenging the Alberta Court of Appeal's decision, a spokesperson for Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin stated that Ottawa will amend the act to comply with the ruling. Amy Falkner, a press secretary for the ministry, confirmed in a media statement that the details of these amendments would be confirmed at a later date. The government emphasized its commitment to providing certainty to investors, industry stakeholders, and Indigenous Peoples to facilitate major projects and create shared prosperity across Canada.

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The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is currently tasked with working directly with project proponents to determine the best path forward for their specific assessments. This interim approach allows ongoing projects to proceed while the government finalizes the necessary legal amendments. The agency will continue to support developers in navigating the regulatory landscape until the new legislative framework is fully established and enacted.

Legislative Changes and Industry Response

The federal government plans to work in conjunction with Bill C-39, which is currently before Parliament. This proposed legislation aims to cut review times for projects and strip the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada of its responsibility to review pipelines, power transmission lines, and nuclear and uranium projects. Instead, these specific sectors will be reviewed by the Canada Energy Regulator and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission respectively. The government argued during consultations that the Canada Energy Regulator possesses the specialized expertise on energy projects that the Impact Assessment Agency lacks.

However, the proposed transfer of responsibilities relies on the Canada Energy Regulator being bound by the Impact Assessment Act in carrying out its reviews. Since the act has now been deemed unconstitutional by the Alberta Court of Appeal, this creates a complex legal challenge for the implementation of Bill C-39. The federal government must ensure that the new regulatory framework does not rely on the invalidated provisions of the original act to remain legally sound and effective.

Political and Provincial Reactions

The Impact Assessment Act, also known as Bill C-69, has faced staunch opposition from oil and gas industry players and provincial leaders. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith labeled the legislation the no more pipelines act and called on Ottawa to accept the ruling without launching another appeal. Smith urged the government to work with Alberta and other provinces to clean up the flawed Trudeau-era legislation to remove inhibitors on economic development. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has long advocated for the complete repeal of the bill rather than amendments.

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Although the Alberta Court of Appeal ruled in October, the federal government's public statement regarding the non-appeal decision was reported by The Canadian Press on November 12, 2026. Nick Murray reported on the development, highlighting the shift in federal strategy from litigation to legislative correction. This timeline confirms that the decision not to appeal is a deliberate response to the legal realities established by the court, aiming to reduce uncertainty in the resource sector and move forward with economic projects.