Federal Funding Boosts Dental Care Access for Vulnerable Groups via Collège La Cité

Collège La Cité receives $1.6 million to launch a mobile dental clinic for French‑speaking seniors, children and Indigenous communities, plus a neurodiversity‑focused treatment room and online training.

The federal government is providing $1.6 million over three years to Ottawa 's Collège La Cité to enhance dental care accessibility. The initiative includes a mobile dental clinic aimed at serving French-speaking seniors and children, as well as Indigenous communities that encounter greater obstacles to medical services.

Additionally, funds will support a specialized treatment room at the college for neurodivergent children and adolescents, along with expanded online training programs. The announcement was made by Ottawa-Vanier-Gloucester MP Mona Fortier on behalf of the health minister. College officials emphasized that geographic distance and limited availability of dentists create significant barriers for these target groups. A correction notes the college is located in Ottawa, not Gatineau.

The article also mentions unrelated federal investments in skilled trades and child care at other institutions





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Dental Care Mobile Clinic Indigenous Health French‑Speaking Communities Neurodivergent Children Collège La Cité Federal Funding Ottawa Health Access

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