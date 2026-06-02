Federal Funding Boosts Dental Care Access for Vulnerable Groups via Collège La Cité

Collège La Cité receives $1.6 million to launch a mobile dental clinic for French‑speaking seniors, children and Indigenous communities, plus a neurodiversity‑focused treatment room and online training.
The federal government is providing $1.6 million over three years to Ottawa 's Collège La Cité to enhance dental care accessibility. The initiative includes a mobile dental clinic aimed at serving French-speaking seniors and children, as well as Indigenous communities that encounter greater obstacles to medical services.
Additionally, funds will support a specialized treatment room at the college for neurodivergent children and adolescents, along with expanded online training programs. The announcement was made by Ottawa-Vanier-Gloucester MP Mona Fortier on behalf of the health minister. College officials emphasized that geographic distance and limited availability of dentists create significant barriers for these target groups. A correction notes the college is located in Ottawa, not Gatineau.
The article also mentions unrelated federal investments in skilled trades and child care at other institutions
Dental Care Mobile Clinic Indigenous Health French‑Speaking Communities Neurodivergent Children Collège La Cité Federal Funding Ottawa Health Access
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