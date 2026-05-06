Federal Court Rules FBI May Retain Seized 2020 Election Ballots from Fulton County

A U.S. District Judge has decided that the Justice Department can keep election materials from Georgia's Fulton County seized during an FBI investigation into 2020 voting irregularities.

In a significant legal determination, a United States District Judge has ruled that the federal government is permitted to retain election ballots and related materials from Fulton County , Georgia .

These items were originally seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation from a warehouse located near Atlanta. The ruling, delivered by Judge J.P. Boulee, came after a heated legal battle in which attorneys for the county argued that the seizure was both improper and unconstitutional. The county sought the immediate return of the original ballots, as well as the deletion of any electronic copies that the Department of Justice may have created during its investigation.

The local government contended that the federal overreach violated their rights and that the evidence should be returned to their custody immediately. The seizure took place on January 28 and focused on the elections hub of Georgia's most populous county. Fulton County, which encompasses much of the city of Atlanta and is known for its strong Democratic leaning, has been a focal point of intense political scrutiny.

For years, it has been the target of various unfounded allegations regarding widespread election fraud, many of which were promoted by former President Donald Trump and his allies who claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Despite these claims, Georgia officials conducted three separate counts of the 2020 votes, including one rigorous hand count, all of which confirmed that Joe Biden won the state. This history of contention has made the legal battle over the physical ballots particularly sensitive.

The Department of Justice has defended its actions by stating that it is investigating specific irregularities that occurred within the county during the 2020 election cycle. Specifically, federal investigators are looking into whether two specific laws were violated. One of these statutes requires that election records be meticulously maintained for a period of twenty-two months. The second law prohibits the procurement, casting, or tabulation of ballots that are false, fictitious, or fraudulent.

By securing the physical ballots, the FBI aims to determine if these legal standards were upheld or breached, regardless of the overall outcome of the election. In his detailed sixty-eight page ruling, Judge Boulee acknowledged that the execution of the seizure was certainly not perfect.

However, he concluded that the county failed to demonstrate that its constitutional rights had been callously disregarded. The judge noted that there was no evidence of a lack of probable cause, nor were there significant omissions in the affidavit used to justify the search.

Furthermore, the court found that the county did not prove it would suffer irreparable harm if the documents were not returned, especially since the Justice Department had already provided the county with copies of the seized materials. The judge's reasoning suggests that the government's procedural errors did not rise to the level of a constitutional violation. This ruling underscores the complex relationship between state election administration and federal investigative powers.

While local officials often view such seizures as overreach or politically motivated, the judiciary in this instance found that the government's need for evidence outweighed the county's desire for the return of the records. The decision ensures that the federal investigation can proceed with the original documents in hand, providing a legal shield for the Justice Department's ongoing efforts to scrutinize the 2020 voting process in Georgia.

As the case continues to resonate through the political landscape, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing tension between claims of election integrity and the legal processes used to verify them through forensic evidence





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