Federal Court Appoints Independent Observers for Sensitive Intelligence Review in Nijjar Murder Case

A Federal Court judge has appointed two independent legal experts to review classified evidence in the murder trial of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, aiming to balance national security interests with the rights of the accused.

A Federal Court justice has taken the significant step of appointing two independent legal experts, known as amici curiae or friends of the court, to assist in the complex process of determining which sensitive intelligence materials must remain shielded from public disclosure during the upcoming murder trial of Hardeep Singh Nijjar .

This appointment marks a pivotal development in an ongoing legal proceeding under Section 38 of the Canada Evidence Act, a specialized mechanism designed to manage the disclosure of national security information. The trial, which concerns the 2023 assassination of the prominent B.C. Sikh activist, has become a lightning rod for diplomatic tensions between Canada and India. As the court navigates these sensitive waters, it must determine whether the government’s desire to protect intelligence sources and international relations overrides the fundamental constitutional right of the accused to access all evidence necessary for a fair trial. The appointed amici, Erin Dann and Gib van Ert, are seasoned legal professionals who hold top-secret security clearances. Their primary function is to act as a critical counterbalance to the Attorney General of Canada. While federal lawyers argue that exposing certain intelligence could jeopardize national security and compromise diplomatic standing, the amici will thoroughly review the classified evidence, examine government affidavits, and scrutinize the methods used to gather data—such as covert wiretaps and surveillance operations. By doing so, they ensure that the interests of the defendants are represented in these secretive proceedings from which the public and the defense teams are often excluded. This balancing act is particularly difficult given the geopolitical stakes, as Ottawa previously leveled serious accusations against New Delhi regarding the assassination, triggering a protracted diplomatic crisis that continues to influence the atmosphere surrounding the litigation. Legal experts note that the tension inherent in Section 38 motions is a rigorous exercise in weighing the safety of the state against the principles of justice. If the Federal Court determines that information is too sensitive to be released, it must then consider whether that secrecy infringes upon the accused's ability to mount a full answer and defense. As the trial for the three men charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy is slated to begin in the B.C. Supreme Court as early as next summer, the parallel Federal Court process serves as a gatekeeper for the evidence. With New Delhi firmly denying any involvement in the killing of the activist—who was a proponent of the Khalistan movement—the courtroom proceedings are set to become a focal point of international scrutiny. Ultimately, Justice Simon Fothergill and the court-appointed observers must navigate these challenges to ensure the integrity of the judicial process, regardless of the sensitive and volatile nature of the information being presented behind closed doors





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Hardeep Singh Nijjar Section 38 Motion National Security Canada-India Relations Judicial Process

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