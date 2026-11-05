Federal budget unveils tax measures to boost business investment and simplify tax system

The 2026 federal budget introduces a Canada Growth Incentive with a tax exemption on up to $15 million in capital gains, enhances small business rollover rules, and includes a $930-million expansion of research tax incentives.

The federal budget tabled Thursday includes new tax measures aimed at spurring business investment, entrepreneurship and innovation in Canada. The government said the Canada Growth Incentive program will strengthen Canada's tax competitiveness.

Its banner measure is a tax exemption on up to $15 million in capital gains earned on successful eligible investments. The tax break would apply to shares issued between budget day and 2037 by a corporation valued up to $100 million and held for at least 36 months. It is expected to cost $80 million in 2029-2030 and $485 million in 2030-2031. Jean-François Ruel, senior economist at the Canadian Tax Observatory, said it reduces the cost of investing.

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He said it lowers the exit cost when businesses assess a package of investment. The budget also enhances the small business rollover of taxes when capital gains are reinvested in another Canadian small business. The government said these measures help level the playing field with the United States. They aim to encourage more capital to flow to Canadian businesses and enable successful entrepreneurs to reinvest proceeds into Canada.

Dan Kelly, president and chief executive of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said the budget fails small businesses. He called it a mega disappointing budget for small business owners. He said there is not a single measure that will reduce costs or taxes businesses pay by a nickel.

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However, he said the Canadian Growth Incentive includes good news, such as the enhanced rollover provision. He explained that if you sell your business and invest the money back into a new one, you will not be hit with capital gains right away. He noted the provision already exists but is being made a little more flexible. The budget includes what the government calls the most ambitious effort in decades to simplify the tax system.

It said the reforms will simplify tax rules, streamline reporting requirements and modernize tax administration. Randall Bartlett, deputy chief economist with Desjardins Group, said the new measures will have a positive but modest impact on business investment. He said tax consideration is almost like the icing on the cake. It contributes positively to inducing investment in Canada but will not necessarily lead to tens of billions of dollars in investment overnight.

Investment Supercycle and Tax Reform

The 511-page budget lays out a three-pronged approach to creating what the government calls an investment supercycle through measures to spur investment, entrepreneurship and innovation. The government said its productivity mega deduction unveiled on Sept. 15 encourages investment by reducing tax on new investments to 6.4 per cent. That is less than half the rate in the United States. On entrepreneurship, Ottawa said the Canada Growth Incentive will motivate business leaders to reinvest gains back into their companies.

On innovation, the budget introduced a $930-million expansion of the scientific research and experimental development tax incentive program. This aims to encourage businesses to develop new products and technologies and bring them to market. Bartlett said all of these pieces put together are supportive of growth and investment in Canada over the longer term. He said the productivity mega deduction is the big one, and all of these add up to provide a more investment-friendly environment in Canada.

Among measures to simplify business tax rules is a plan to reduce the administrative and compliance burden of the taxable preferred share regime by exempting dividends paid by Canadian-controlled private corporations. The budget plans to introduce a corporate loss transfer rule that would allow the transfer of current-year non-capital losses within wholly owned corporate groups. It also proposes simplifying the tax instalment regime for self-employed business owners.

The government has set May 15 as the new single due date for filing returns and paying taxes owed. The budget also addresses broader affordability and economic growth. The Carney government adds $142 billion in new spending to spur economic growth and address affordability. Ottawa will shift more temporary residents to permanent status as broad levels flatten.

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Budget Spending and Affordability

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