Federal Budget Allocates $750 Million to Build and Renovate Ice Rinks Across Canada

The federal budget promises $750 million over nine years for ice rink construction and renovation, plus $750 million for other community recreational facilities, but questions remain about how the money will be distributed and which arenas will qualify.

The federal government's budget unveiled on Thursday promises $750 million to build and renovate ice rinks across the country, but there are questions about how the money will be distributed and which arenas would qualify.

The funding would be spread over nine years. In addition to the $750 million allocated for ice rinks, there would be $750 million in additional funding for other community recreational facilities. The budget line states the investment would support the construction, expansion, retrofit, and rehabilitation of community recreational facilities and ice rinks across Canada. Jeff Baker, the director of operations for Hockey Eastern Ontario, said the money is badly needed.

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Aging Infrastructure Needs Upgrades

Infrastructure right across the country is aging dramatically and we really need this money to try and upgrade some facilities and build new facilities, he said. Ice allocation is getting harder and harder and harder every year. Baker said the federal investment could eventually lower costs for families. While all municipalities could benefit, he pointed to some facilities in rural Saskatchewan that still have natural ice and could really use the funds.

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Being able to retrofit those facilities with artificial ice would help them stay longer and open up sooner, Baker said. It just creates more availability of ice time for all involved, and it is not just hockey. It affects other sports too, including figure skating and speed skating. Marissa Cowling grew up playing hockey in rinks across Ontario.

She plays for the Toronto Jr. Aeros and was in Ottawa to take on a team from the capital at the Richcraft Sensplex in the city's east end on Sunday. It is really fun to come into a rink that is nice and big and you just get good feels when you are on the ice as well, Cowling said. But not all facilities are as modern and well maintained.

Poor Facility Conditions Cause Injuries

When the boards are not kept nice and benches and things like that, we see a lot of injuries with our sticks getting caught in them and stuff like that, she said of some of the other rinks she has played in. At Bernard Grandmaître Arena in Ottawa, players and parents have long complained about the lack of hot water and heat in the stands.

When you get on the ice it is a little bit warmer but in the stands, I know it is freezing cold, said Louis Brammall, 11, after stepping off the ice. Parent Ania Hejnar said families appreciate basic comforts. We find it really nice when there is food, accessibility, warmth, she said. These are the arenas we grew up in, but that was a long time ago.

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Considering we have so many young hockey players I am pretty surprised that we have not been able to keep up with the trends of the newer arenas, so it is quite nice to have the idea of this one being remodelled so we can all enjoy it like we do the other ones. Many arenas also do not meet accessibility standards or have small dressing rooms or not enough of them, forcing some teams to share.

Tim Tierney, the president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, said the funding could save aging facilities. We are making tough decisions as municipalities across the country, do you keep them on, do you tear it down? This will give that opportunity for life in this building in not shutting down arenas, he said.

Rising Costs Impact Ice Time

Ice time across Canada is at a premium with costs to match, said Sophia Dore, an assistant coach with the East Ottawa Stars who has seen the price steadily increase over the years, along with fees and equipment costs. Honestly, it can be almost $1,500 depending on time and location, she said of ice rentals. Dore said anything that could help bring costs down would be helpful for players and parents.

The game is growing so much, for women notably, and just around different communities, she said. Financial aid would definitely be very powerful and allow more communities to be involved and it is definitely a great, great thing. The budget was unveiled on Thursday. The announcement comes as municipalities weigh whether to keep aging arenas open or tear them down, and as families face rising costs for ice time, fees and equipment.