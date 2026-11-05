Federal Budget 2026 commits 17.8 billion dollars over 10 years to end homelessness in Canada

The Carney government's 2026 federal budget pledges 11.2 billion dollars over four years and 17.8 billion dollars over a decade to end homelessness, alongside 142 billion dollars in new spending to spur economic growth.

The Carney government is promising to end homelessness in Canada within a decade, unveiling the plan in the 2026 federal budget released Thursday. The budget offers 11.2 billion dollars to tackle homelessness over four years, starting next year, and 17.8 billion dollars over 10 years.

The federal government says it would create the conditions to end homelessness by setting up a new fund to support projects addressing health, addictions and social supports. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne called it one of the government's flagship policies. We are committed to changing how Canada addresses homelessness and supports those who are unhoused, because every Canadian should have the security of a warm home, the budget document says.

Also read Canada Post Stamp Prices Jump to $2 as Budget 2026 Adds $142B Spending to Fight Affordability

Federal Funding For Housing Projects

This is a call to action for every level of government, Indigenous partners, the private sector, and the not-for-profit sector to come together to reach this goal. The budget document says it will help build new supportive and transitional housing across the country. It proposes that Ottawa take on capital costs while provincial and territorial governments foot the bill for ongoing operations and services like training, income and health supports.

Advertisement

The government says it will work to sign agreements with provinces and territories ahead of next year's spring economic update. The federal spending plan also commits to expanding non-market housing and building 200,000 new homes across Canada in the next decade. The strategy proposes building new community mental health and addictions facilities with a 2 billion dollar commitment, along with continued support for the Veterans Homelessness Program.

An estimated 65,000 people across the country were reported as experiencing homelessness in a 2025 count by the federal government. A 2022 Statistics Canada study found nearly one in eight households reported experiencing some form of homelessness at some point. For Indigenous people, that rate jumps to more than one in four.

Broader Economic Growth Budget Details

The broader 2026 budget adds 142 billion dollars in new spending to spur economic growth and address affordability, while introducing lower tax rates on new business investment and 60 billion dollars in debt. The budget also includes grocery benefit funds and an increase in stamp costs. Ottawa also plans to shift more temporary residents to permanent status as overall immigration levels flatten. The budget unveils new tax measures aimed at growing businesses in Canada.

Advertisement

An economist described the budget as an attempt to kickstart the economic growth. Meanwhile, Montreal's mayor has raised concerns about an increasing homeless population as winter approaches, highlighting the urgency of the issue. The plan represents a major shift in how the federal government approaches homelessness, aiming to coordinate efforts across all levels of government and sectors to reach the decade-long goal.