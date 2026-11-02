Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Thursday's federal budget will focus on unlocking private investment and boosting productivity, with measures such as the productivity mega-deduction.

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the federal budget he will table later this week is about changing Canada's growth model. Champagne spoke at the Canadian Club Toronto over breakfast on Monday, November 2, 2026, to give business leaders a preview of what to expect in Thursday's federal budget.

He said the government is focused on unlocking private investment and boosting productivity, which has lagged for years in many sectors of the economy. The minister framed the budget as a deliberate shift in how Canada pursues economic growth. Champagne suggested the budget will talk about how new tax incentives can help small businesses. He pointed to big-ticket measures to spur investment, including the productivity mega-deduction.

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Finance Minister Avoids Sovereign Wealth Fund Questions

He said such measures can both help a local cafe buy a new coffee machine and help get shovels in the ground for an oil pipeline. Finance Minister Avoids Sovereign Wealth Fund Questions The finance minister did not answer directly when asked whether the upcoming budget will offer further details about a planned sovereign wealth fund. He also did not directly address a proposal to open Canada's airports up to private investment. The budget will be tabled on Thursday.

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Champagne's remarks came during a breakfast appearance hosted by the Canadian Club Toronto, where he addressed business leaders about the government's economic plans. Productivity has lagged for years in many sectors of the Canadian economy, and the government says unlocking private investment is central to addressing that. The productivity mega-deduction is among the measures Champagne highlighted as a way to encourage investment across different sizes of business.

Separately, recent news coverage has noted that Canadian taxpayers now own a part of Cohere AI, raising questions about what that means for digital sovereignty. Other recent developments include PM Carney heading to a Commonwealth meeting in Antigua and Barbuda focused on trade and investment. Champagne's preview did not provide further specifics on the sovereign wealth fund or airport privatization proposals. He stayed focused on the broad goal of changing Canada's growth model through private investment and productivity measures.

Federal Budget Tabled Thursday With Full Details

The federal budget is set to be tabled Thursday, when full details of the government's plans will be released.