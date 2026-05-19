Investigating current news headlines related to federal affairs, the article discusses ongoing issues, ideological debates, and political maneuvering within the Canadian political landscape.

Procurement concerns persist after NDP MP Don Davies points out inadequate training, contract-data reporting. This comes from a recent review by Alex Jeglic, the Procurement Ombud, which demonstrates that the Department of National Defence still needs stronger oversight.

Jeglic finds that the defence department favored certain suppliers in its procurements, highlighting that they did not meet all the recommendations set by the 2022 report. The opposition claims the Feds use external procurement processes, adding unnecessary bureaucracy to the Defence Investment Agency. Minister Chartrand clarifies that reforms will move ahead with the external review of Nutrition North, despite it being a no-show.

The Aerospace industry advocates for a coast-to-coast supply chain as Ottawa finalizes its review of the $27-billion fighter jet purchase. The Federal Tories suggest that there is 'magic in a bottle' with the B.C. land issue, but it may not translate over the Rockies as observers claim.

Meanwhile, Carney maintains his lead by avoiding scandals and by continuing without winning in the CUSMA review, but action must be taken on trade and a major project in 2027 according to top pollsters. There is shock over Tory nomination hopefuls being shut out and unable to contest in storied riding politics in Toronto, Calgary, and British Columbia





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Canadian Politics Department Of National Defence Procurement Proposal For A Coast-To-Coast Supply Chain For Fertilizer Business Business News Mirroring Th Northern

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