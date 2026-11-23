An Ottawa small business owner is posting surveillance images of suspected shoplifters on social media after repeated thefts at her four-week-old store, as reported shoplifting incidents in the city rose 2.7 per cent last year.

An Ottawa small business owner says she has had enough of shoplifting and is taking matters into her own hands by posting security camera footage of suspected thieves online.

Yingxin Xiong, owner of JollyDojo at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre, says repeated thefts are taking a toll on her business, which opened at its current location just four weeks ago. We got more and more shoplifters coming to our store, Xiong said, adding that some have returned more than once. Her latest Facebook posts show photos and surveillance footage of a person she alleges stole a roughly $10 squishy toy from the store.

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Xiong says the person entered with a group, and while she was distracted serving another customer, one of them concealed the toy in their clothing. After reviewing the footage, Xiong posted photographs to the store Facebook page, hoping to have the merchandise returned. She says it is an approach that has worked in the past, with people recognizing themselves online and returning stolen products.

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But when we post a video online, at least some of the items can be returned, Xiong said. This time, the person pictured contacted the store through Facebook Messenger, denied stealing anything and asked for the photographs to be removed. Xiong says the person also claimed to be a minor, although their age has not been independently confirmed. The store subsequently released surveillance footage of the alleged incident, saying it had attempted to resolve the matter privately.

Police warning on identifying suspects online

CTV News Ottawa has blurred the person face because their age remains unconfirmed. The posts have generated mixed reactions, with some commenters supporting Xiong decision to publicly identify suspected thieves, while others questioned whether sharing the images was appropriate, particularly given the person possible age. Former Ottawa Provincial Police commissioner and public safety analyst Chris Lewis says he understands why businesses are frustrated but warns that posting identifiable surveillance images online carries risks.

If I owned a store and turned a blind eye to every $10 thing that was stolen, I would be out of money fairly quickly, Lewis said. He cautioned that publicly identifying someone before a police investigation could expose a business to potential liability, particularly if the person has been wrongly accused. I do not think this is a good idea for private citizens to do, Lewis said.

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Rising shoplifting incidents reported in Ottawa

According to the Ottawa Police Service 2025 annual report, there were 12,505 reported shoplifting incidents in Ottawa last year, compared with 12,179 in 2024. That is an increase of 326 incidents, or approximately 2.7 per cent. Xiong says she has reported previous thefts to police but has had little success recovering stolen merchandise. She says she understands police have more serious crimes to investigate, but the losses can add up quickly for a small business.

Xiong also says hiring dedicated security is simply too expensive, leaving her and her employees to monitor the store themselves. So, most of the time we are the security for our store, she said. She says the merchandise on her shelves has been purchased with her own money, and every stolen product represents another financial loss for a business still trying to establish itself.

Alleged thief offers payment for photo removal

As for the latest incident, messages shared with CTV News show the person pictured later offered to pay for the item, asking that the photos be removed. The store indicated it would remove the footage once payment was made. It was not immediately clear whether that had happened. Xiong says she has sent photos and video surveillance footage to Ottawa police.

CTV News Ottawa contacted the Ottawa Police Service for comment on the incident and the practice of publicly sharing security footage of suspected shoplifting, but did not receive a response before deadline.