Fed's Hawkish Shift Signals More Volatility, Says Citi Wealth Strategist

JP Coviello of Citi Wealth discusses the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance under new Chair Kevin Warsh, highlighting increased volatility, inflation risks, and opportunities for investors to deploy cash during pullbacks.

JP Coviello, head of portfolio strategy at Citi Wealth , joined BNN Bloomberg to discuss the market implications of the U.S. Federal Reserve 's more hawkish stance under new Chair Kevin Warsh.

The Fed's surprising pivot toward raising rates in the future sparked a selloff yesterday afternoon, but equities rebounded this morning as investors weighed the impact of the shift. Coviello emphasized that the Fed's hawkish messaging reflects concerns that inflation remains above target, even though inflation pressures are not broadening significantly. He highlighted that 39 percent of the underlying components of CPI are moving at a five percent or higher one-month annualized rate, compared to 25 percent pre-pandemic.

This persistent inflation momentum, combined with Warsh's reduced reliance on forward guidance, is expected to increase volatility in rate markets. Investors should prepare for greater uncertainty as the Fed adjusts its approach under new leadership. The key question for markets is what will move the Fed off its hold stance. Coviello pointed to the momentum and breadth of underlying inflation as critical indicators.

If the share of CPI components experiencing high annualized rates continues to rise, a rate hike before year-end becomes more likely. Markets have already begun pricing in this possibility. Unlike previous Fed chairs, Warsh has signaled that he will not provide clear forward guidance, leaving investors to interpret economic data and adjust their expectations dynamically. This lack of clarity is likely to amplify market swings as participants debate the timing and magnitude of potential rate moves.

Coviello noted that while the Fed held rates steady at the latest meeting, the hawkish dots and press conference remarks underscored a shift in tone that could persist. In inflationary environments, holding cash can erode real returns due to rising prices. Coviello advised that investors consider deploying cash into risk assets during market pullbacks, as equities have historically performed well in high-growth, high-inflation scenarios.

He also highlighted that market breadth remains stronger than many headlines suggest, supported by improving earnings revisions, expanding capital spending, and broad participation across sectors. Despite the Fed's hawkish turn, the underlying economy shows resilience, with corporate earnings and investment trends providing a buffer against policy tightening. Coviello recommended that investors stay focused on long-term fundamentals and use volatility as an opportunity to rebalance portfolios toward assets that can withstand higher interest rates and inflation pressures





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