Fed's Barr Warns Deregulation Undermines Bank Safety, Increases Financial Risks

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr criticized recent regulatory relaxations, warning they weaken bank safety and could lead to future financial instability.

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr has issued a sharp critique of recent moves by US regulators to ease rules for banks, warning that such steps undermine the safety and soundness of the financial system.

In prepared remarks released on Saturday, Barr stated that actions taken by the Federal Reserve and other agencies over the past year substantially weaken bank regulation and supervision. He expressed concern that the cumulative effect of deregulation could lead to vulnerabilities that may not be immediately apparent but will build over time, posing serious risks to the economy.

Barr's comments come as the banking industry has benefited from a series of policy changes under the leadership of Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, who assumed the role a year ago after Barr resigned to avoid a potential conflict with President Donald Trump over the position. Barr emphasized that while banks need room to grow and support innovation, long experience shows that without proper safeguards, the pursuit of higher profits can lead to excessive risk-taking.

He warned that when banks encounter trouble, the consequences can ripple through businesses and households, threatening economic stability. The governor's remarks highlight an ongoing debate between those who advocate for lighter regulation to foster growth and those who prioritize strict oversight to prevent crises. Looking ahead, Barr urged banking watchdogs to take proactive steps to mitigate vulnerabilities, stressing that strong capital buffers and stable funding sources enable banks to absorb shocks and continue lending even during downturns.

He concluded by reiterating that solid capital and stable funding are essential for individual banks and the entire banking system to withstand unexpected losses and maintain credit flows





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