Fed Put Returns as Oil Above $100 Fuels Inflation Concerns

The Fed put is back as oil prices above $100 fuel sticky inflation. Strategists expect Fed-Treasury coordination and a liquidity rescue in 2027 to calm markets.

The Federal Reserve put is back in focus as sticky inflation, driven by oil prices above $100 per barrel, puzzles Wall Street strategists and raises questions about the central bank's next moves. The discussion intensified following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 28, 2026, after which Fed Chair Kevin Warsh held a press conference.

One strategist compared the situation to someone standing in a room with a fire alarm blaring and smoke pouring under the door, yet insisting on more evidence before calling the fire department. This highlights the challenge facing the US economy as policymakers weigh persistent inflation against signs of market stress.

Also read Rates need to be higher, 2 Fed members say. The question is how much.

Fed Put and Market Expectations

Others have questioned whether the Fed put, in which the central bank would step in to support financial markets by lowering interest rates or providing liquidity amid declining asset prices, could come into play. According to Darius Dale, founder of 42 Macro, the Fed put is very much back. Dale expects greater coordination between the Federal Reserve and the Treasury to influence the bond market, the government's means of issuing debt.

That coordination could include officials eventually stepping in to buy back government bonds using cash backed by the Fed, giving policymakers extra firepower to calm nervous bond markets and provide a liquidity boost next year. This prospect helps explain why investors have continued to shift between stock market sectors rather than suffer a broader sell-off, despite concerns about inflation, interest rates, and AI jitters.

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Dale noted that this is a market that continues to rotate instead of go down, and that the market might be looking at a liquidity rescue in 2027. Indeed, most of the sell-off in recent sessions has happened in tech, as worries over AI funding and the impact of artificial intelligence on businesses such as Google weigh on sentiment.

AI Trade Enters Discerning Phase

Stephanie Aliaga, global market strategist at JPMorgan Global Asset Management, told Yahoo Finance that beneath the hood, the fundamentals of this AI wave still remain really robust. However, she added that we are entering a more discerning phase of this AI trade, and not every company is going to shine as bright, particularly in an environment with higher financing costs.

UBS strategists also noted that high-quality bonds can help stabilize portfolios, with attractive yields providing investors with income even as bond prices fluctuate. Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi, chief investment officer of the Americas and global head of equities at UBS, said we continue to see scope for equity gains overall and believe investors should focus on building a resilient portfolio that includes exposure beyond tech.

Liquidity Rescue and Bond Market Coordination

The potential for a liquidity rescue in 2027 hinges on coordination between the Fed and the Treasury. Such coordination could involve buying back government bonds using cash backed by the Fed, which would give policymakers extra firepower to calm nervous bond markets and provide a liquidity boost. This expectation has helped investors look past inflation and interest rate concerns, focusing instead on the possibility of supportive policy measures.

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Meanwhile, the tech sector has borne the brunt of recent sell-offs, as investors reassess the AI trade and its funding needs. Concerns about higher financing costs and the impact of artificial intelligence on businesses like Google have led to a more selective approach, with not every company expected to benefit equally.

Outlook for Investors

Despite these challenges, strategists see opportunities. JPMorgan's Aliaga emphasizes the robust fundamentals of the AI wave, while UBS's Hoffmann-Burchardi recommends a resilient portfolio with exposure beyond tech. High-quality bonds are seen as a way to stabilize portfolios and provide income amid market fluctuations.

As the Fed navigates sticky inflation and market expectations, the return of the Fed put and potential liquidity measures in 2027 could shape investment strategies. Investors are advised to stay diversified and focus on long-term resilience rather than reacting to short-term volatility.