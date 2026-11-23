Wall Street prices in a 91% chance of a December rate hike as the S&P 500 endures its longest losing streak since the pandemic, with Fed officials warning against delaying monetary tightening.

Wall Street markets are bracing for continued volatility as the Federal Reserve signals a likely interest rate increase in December, coinciding with the S&P 500 experiencing its most severe weekly decline since 2020. Traders are now assigning a 91% probability to a rate hike at the December 9 meeting, a slight decrease from the 98% odds recorded on November 12 but still indicating overwhelming consensus among investors. This market adjustment follows a grim seven-day losing streak for the benchmark index, marking the first extended period of declines since the onset of the global pandemic.

Monetary Policy Signals and Fed Governor Warnings

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has explicitly warned that delaying interest rate increases poses significant risks to economic stability. She stated that waiting longer to implement tightening measures could result in the central bank getting behind the curve, potentially allowing inflationary pressures to become entrenched. This stance reinforces the market expectation that the Federal Reserve will not pause its restrictive monetary policy cycle despite recent equity market turbulence. The bond market currently prices in a 92% chance of a rate hike, aligning closely with derivative market estimates and reflecting investor confidence in the central bank's commitment to price stability.

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Historical Monday Market Volatility and Recovery Patterns

Dan Niles of Niles Investment Management highlighted the historical tendency for market crashes to occur on Mondays, noting that half of the largest market crashes in history have started on this day. Data indicates that seven of the S&P 500's ten worst trading days since 1952 occurred on a Monday, while Tuesday has never produced any of the twenty worst days. Following the nine previous weeks where the index lost approximately 5% and ended with a 3% drop on Friday, the subsequent Monday has fallen seven times, typically dropping about 3%. However, the rest of the week has historically seen gains, with the S&P 500 finishing higher on seven out of nine occasions, excluding the infamous October 1987 crash.

Market Corrections and Historical Bear Market Parallels

Historical data suggests a strong correlation between inflation spikes and the transition from corrections to bear markets. Since 1950, all eight corrections that began after inflation ran a point or more faster than the year prior evolved into bear markets. The last time stocks faced significant panic, the Federal Reserve held off on immediate hikes, but current conditions differ. Chris Hodge from Natixis suggested that the Fed likely would have raised rates in October regardless of the preceding market turmoil. While traders have trimmed the number of hikes priced through September 2027 to about 2.4 from three, only three past stock market corrections hit while investors bet on further hikes: in 1978, 1987, and 2022. Two of those became bear markets, each requiring about two years to recover, though the 1978 drop stopped at about 14% and was erased within a year.

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Upcoming Corporate Hearings and Inflation Data Releases

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang faces a series of critical engagements in early December, including closed-door House interviews on December 1 and a Senate request to testify publicly. These hearings may provide insights into the artificial intelligence sector's impact on the broader economy. The immediate schedule includes the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge on Wednesday, with markets closing on Thursday and trading only a half day on Friday. Following this brief pause during Thanksgiving week, investors will confront Huang's testimonies, the Federal Reserve's final decision, and the November Consumer Price Index data in the coming weeks.

Investor Sentiment and Strategic Positioning

Dan Niles has taken defensive actions to mitigate risk, covering his bets against stocks on Friday due to what he described as a point of maximum pain. He emphasized that the optimal time to buy equities is when there is significant distress in the market, acknowledging that he has experienced some losses in the process. The market's reaction to the S&P 500's performance, which saw its worst week since the pandemic, underscores the tension between corporate earnings growth and monetary tightening. As internal AI tools analyze transcripts and research to draft financial commentary, human editors continue to review and fact-check these reports to ensure accuracy for investors navigating this complex economic landscape.