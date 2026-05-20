The connection between prediction markets and event contracts has been brought to light by the battle between the CFTC and the state of Minnesota, as well as the ongoing litigation against five other states. This issue highlights the need for more research and effective regulation, striking a balance between the interests of all parties.

Fearless journalism, particularly against corruption, is crucial when those in power seem to run the risk of enabling a corruption culture. By supporting high-quality journalism, we hope to foster a secure environment for transparency and accountability.

A recent case brings the debate to Texas, where the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued the state, aiming to block its new bill. Governor Tim Walz signed the bill into law on Monday, and its main intention is to stop prediction markets and event contracts involving a wide range of events, including athletic games, esports, games of skill, and trading on emergent outcomes. The law poses challenges for companies like Polymarket and Kalshi, as they offer event contracts.

Investors can speculate on real-world events, which some claim amounts to corrupted speculation, while others believe it to be a new form of gambling. The CFTC's lawsuits against five other states, such as Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, New York, and Wisconsin, have highlighted the issue of these companies entering the sports betting space without the necessary regulations and licensing. In fact, such scenarios may impact the business of other legally operating sports betting companies.

Therefore, regulation needs to address these challenges effectively, and given the unpredictability of such events, more research and regulation being developed worldwide are crucial. However, no simple solution exists, as it should balance the interests of public interest, businesses, and the public. Challenging times demand fresh perspectives and brave journalists, as mentioned in the above headline





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Corruption Journalism Prediction Markets Event Contracts Sports Betting Legislation Gambling Insider Trading

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