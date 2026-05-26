Fearless Journalism Matters More Than Ever: Trump's Proposal to Disarm Iran's Nuclear Material

At a moment when corruption risks becoming background noise and when those in power would rather the public move on, fearless journalism matters more than ever. Support us in our efforts by becoming a member today.

At a moment when corruption risks becoming background noise and when those in power would rather the public move on, fearless journalism matters more than ever.

Support us in our efforts by becoming a member today. But there’s one apparent error with the proposal: the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission was dissolved over half a century ago. Townsend noted that both Pakistan and Israel currently have an Atomic Energy Commission but neither make sense in the context of Trump’s pitch. The U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, formed in 1946 under President Harry Truman, was tasked with developing and regulating nuclear technology.

After the AEC was dissolved in 1975, its duties were split between two agencies: the Energy Research and Development Administration (which merged with the Federal Energy Administration in 1977 to make the Department of Energy) and the still-active Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Neither the AEC nor its successors, however, have typically been involved in such a mission to disarm a nation of its nuclear material.

Townsend wondered whether Trump was referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency, a body that would monitor Iran’s compliance with an international agreement to dispose of its stockpile. By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ou





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Trump Proposal Disarm Nuclear Material International Atomic Energy Agency

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