Fearless Journalism Matters More Than Ever: Pamela Brown and John Bolton on Iran Talks and Trump's Desperate Deal-Making

Pamela Brown and John Bolton discuss Iran's position in the talks and Trump's desperate deal-making. Brown believes Trump doesn't understand the 'fanaticism' of what's left of the regime, while Bolton argues Iran is playing Trump because he's desperate to make a deal. Bolton also stresses the need for military force to establish deterrence against Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

At a moment when corruption risks becoming background noise and when those in power would rather the public move on, fearless journalism matters more than ever.

Support us in our efforts by becoming a member today. Pamela Brown if Trump ‘fully understands’ Iran’s position in the talks, said he doesn’t think the president understands the ‘fanaticism’ of what’s left of the regime. He is somebody who has spent his whole life making deals with people. He thinks everybody wants to make a deal on just about anything.

That’s not what these people are into, said former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton. Iran is playing Trump because he’s desperate to make a deal. He hopes the ongoing negotiations ‘break down’ as he views the talks as a ‘gift’ to Tehran. Bolton stressed that Iran ‘has to learn the lesson it cannot get its way in the Gulf by military force.

’ He argued that the ‘only way to establish deterrence’ against the country’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz is for the U.S. to use military force to open it. By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ou





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