The FCC will allow state prisons to jam smuggled cell phone signals, citing security threats. This decision empowers law enforcement to combat inmate-led violence and drug rings.

The Federal Communications Commission is preparing to authorize state correctional facilities across the United States to deploy signal-jamming technology for the first time. This historic regulatory shift addresses what federal and state officials have identified as the most significant security vulnerability in the national prison system.

Commissioners are expected to vote on this measure on Thursday, granting permission for jamming devices to be used in state and local jails. These devices target contraband mobile phones that are frequently smuggled into correctional institutions to facilitate criminal activities.

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Severe Security Threats From Contraband Phones

Correctional authorities assert that smuggled mobile devices represent the number one security threat to the safety of staff, inmates, and the surrounding communities. Officials note that inmates utilize these illicit devices to coordinate complex drug trafficking rings and organize violent prison riots without detection.

Furthermore, officials have documented instances where inmates used these phones to orchestrate acts of violence against staff members, including assassination attempts. The Federal Communications Commission estimates that law enforcement confiscates approximately 25,000 contraband cell phones from state and local prisons annually.

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Federal Approval and State Advocacy

Commissioner Brendan Carr traveled to South Carolina this week to announce the agency's readiness to approve the technology. He stood alongside state law enforcement leaders and prison administrators who have spent decades advocating for this regulatory change. The approval will allow state facilities to use technology that is already permitted in federal detention centers.

Bryan Stirling, the former head of the South Carolina Department of Corrections and current U.S. Attorney, led a multi-state coalition effort to secure this permission. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who was recently elected as the state's next governor, coordinated with prosecutors nationwide to urge Congress to amend older communications laws.

Targeted Technology and Legal Challenges

The Federal Communications Commission emphasized that the approved jamming technology is highly targeted to minimize interference with external communications. Commissioner Carr noted that the telecommunications industry's opposition has substantially receded due to the development of precise jamming tools that do not disrupt legitimate public safety networks outside prison walls.

Stakeholders including inmates' rights groups and telecom providers have historically opposed the technology. Critics argue that high costs for official prison phones drive inmates toward contraband devices, while industry leaders worry about signal interference. The agency maintains that the benefits to prison security outweigh these concerns in this specific context.

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South Carolina Testing Ground and Future Impact

South Carolina has served as the primary testing ground for these technologies since the Federal Communications Commission authorized a trial in 2008. Subsequent tests in 2019 demonstrated the efficacy of devices that shut down signals within prison boundaries while leaving external services intact.

The urgency of this decision is underscored by the tragic case of correction officer Robert Johnson, who was nearly killed in 2010 by gunfire orchestrated by a prisoner using a contraband phone. Johnson, who has testified before federal regulators, describes these devices as weapons of mass destruction that cause lasting harm to officers and their families.