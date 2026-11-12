FBI seizes $1.2 billion in crypto from record Binance hack linked to North Korea

The FBI has seized over $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from Binance in the largest crypto heist in history, and separately blamed North Korea for a $400 million social engineering scheme. The U.S. government and private sector have combined to freeze over $2.7 billion of the stolen funds.

The FBI said Thursday that it had seized more than $1.2 billion of cryptocurrency reported stolen last month from Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange.

The theft of about $6.3 billion from Binance is regarded as the biggest crypto heist in history. The FBI has previously attributed the hack to a North Korean hacking group known as TraderTraitor. The U.S. government and private sector have so far combined to freeze more than $2.7 billion of the stolen funds. The Justice Department said Thursday that it has now obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of that total.

Also read Debate over Kim Ju Ae's Succession in North Korea

Typically in those situations, the U.S. government will file a claim of forfeiture with a judge, who will then determine who has a legitimate claim to the recovered funds. Also Thursday, the FBI blamed North Korea for a separate social engineering scheme that officials say resulted in the theft of $400 million worth of cryptocurrency over the last 18 months.

Advertisement

That scheme, known as FaceStealer, involves a complicated chain of events combining the hijacking of popular messaging apps and the recording of deepfake videos. U.S. officials have repeatedly accused North Korea of using cyber schemes to generate funds for its regime, including its illicit weapons program. The complex heist has drawn attention from security experts, with some suggesting that AI could have been used to aid in the attack, according to reporting by Adrian Ghobrial.

Justice Department Seizes Stolen Funds

The scale of the Binance theft and the subsequent recovery efforts mark a significant moment in international cybercrime enforcement. The FBI's attribution of both the Binance hack and the FaceStealer scheme to North Korean actors underscores the persistent threat posed by state-sponsored cyber operations. The Justice Department's court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion represents a major step in the legal process to return funds to their rightful owners.

The combined freeze of over $2.7 billion by U.S. government and private sector entities highlights the coordinated response to the unprecedented heist. North Korea has long been accused of using cyber schemes to generate funds for its regime, including its illicit weapons program. The FaceStealer scheme, which netted $400 million over 18 months, demonstrates the evolving tactics of North Korean hackers, combining messaging app hijacking with deepfake video technology.

FaceStealer Scheme Linked To North Korea

As the investigation continues, the U.S. government will work through the forfeiture process to determine legitimate claims to the recovered cryptocurrency. The record-breaking Binance heist and the subsequent seizures serve as a reminder of the growing challenges in securing digital assets against sophisticated cyber threats.