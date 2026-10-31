FBI Raid on Ilhan Omar Draws DHS Probe and Democratic Doubts

A reported FBI raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar has sparked a DHS investigation into citizenship claims, while Minnesota Democrat Joe Radinovich says the allegation is likely true.

A reported FBI raid connected to Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has triggered a Homeland Security investigation and rare public criticism from a well-connected Minnesota Democrat, Joe Radinovich, who said an allegation that Omar misrepresented her birth date to obtain citizenship is almost certainly true. The case centers on whether Omar or her late father misstated her birth date so she could gain citizenship through him as a minor when he naturalized in 2000.

Attorney General Todd Blanche and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin are facing demands from critics who call the investigation politically motivated. Those critics want the agencies to refrain from further actions that could influence the upcoming election.

Also read Judge Weighs Dismissal of Case Against Ex-FBI Officials Over Hunter Biden Laptop Statements

Omar Raid Investigation Widens Beyond Birth Date

The reported reason for the raid was to determine whether Omar or her late father misrepresented her birth date. But the Department of Homeland Security investigation extends well beyond that single issue, according to the reporting.

Coverage of the case also noted that the Obama-era Department of Justice investigated Omar in 2016 over a similar question. FBI and Homeland Security investigators reportedly found some evidence, but prosecutors did not pursue the case because they concluded a suspected marriage fraud fell outside the five-year statute of limitations.

Advertisement

The timing of the raid has drawn scrutiny. A District of Columbia judge signed off on the action, a fact supporters of the investigation have cited as evidence that it followed proper legal channels.

Minnesota Democrat Breaks With Party on Omar

In a Thursday post on X, Radinovich broke ranks with his party and called the allegation almost certainly true. He said Democrats should understand that conclusion even if they draw different lessons from it.

Radinovich also said Omar's denials, which describe the allegation as a right-wing, Islamophobic or racist conspiracy, are almost certainly not accurate. He advised those defending her to be very careful about how they qualify allegations around her finances.

He said her defense on financial questions looks similar to her defense on the citizenship claim, and that no meaningful questions have been answered publicly. He added that an objective look at the evidence does not look great for her.

Radinovich is a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, Minnesota's affiliate of the national Democratic Party. He served as a Minnesota state representative from 2013 to 2015.

Radinovich Record and Party Ties

Fox News described Radinovich as a well-connected DFL operative with ties to the party's state, federal and Minneapolis political establishments. He managed Democrat Rick Nolan's 2016 congressional campaign and ran Jacob Frey's successful 2017 campaign for Minneapolis mayor. He later served as Frey's chief of staff.

Advertisement

An Omar spokesperson disputed Radinovich's claims, saying he is a deeply troubled individual whose demons have manifested as an irrational obsession with the congresswoman after managing two losing campaigns against her. The spokesperson called his claims false, biased and without evidence.

The spokesperson also said Radinovich was once seen as a rising star in the party but is now widely recognized as a shill for Republican and corporate money. Radinovich has been involved in two primary challenges against Omar.

Due Process Questions and Public Debate

Radinovich responded to criticism from a fellow liberal who called the investigation a baseless and manufactured witch hunt. He said he is not stupid and believes the Trump Justice Department has next to no credibility.

He also said it is unclear to him whether the timing of the raid was appropriate, though he noted that a D.C. judge signed off on it. He added that he is pretty confident this specific allegation is true.

Omar is entitled to due process, and investigators must substantiate their allegations. But her defenders cannot make legitimate questions disappear by branding everyone who asks them a racist or a Republican shill, the argument goes. When even a well-connected Democrat who openly distrusts Trump's Justice Department finds her denials unconvincing, supporters may need to start answering the questions.