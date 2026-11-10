FBI Investigates Homicide on MSC Seascape After Ship Returns to Galveston; Jason Leon Watford Arrested

The FBI is investigating a reported homicide aboard the MSC Seascape, which returned to Galveston, Texas, on Monday. Jason Leon Watford was arrested and is in custody on a federal hold as the ship resumed its voyage.

The FBI is investigating a reported homicide aboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship that returned to Galveston, Texas, on Monday, according to a statement published on November 10, 2026.

The ship had left Galveston earlier in the day before authorities instructed it to return to port. The FBI announced the investigation in a brief post on X, stating that its Texas City office is responding to the reported incident. A maritime liaison agent is now working with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port of Galveston Police Department, Customs and Border Patrol, and the cruise line.

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Suspect Arrested in MSC Seascape Homicide Probe

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Jason Leon Watford is the suspect arrested in the MSC Seascape homicide investigation. Jail records show he is in custody on a federal hold. The MSC Seascape docked in Galveston sometime earlier in the day and has since resumed its voyage, leaving Galveston as of Monday afternoon. Further details were not made available immediately.

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MSC Cruises released a statement to CBS News Texas about the incident. On reporting a guest incident aboard our ship, we were instructed by the authorities to return to the Port of Galveston, the company said. We are cooperating fully with the investigation and providing support to those impacted. The statement continued: The ship has left the port and resumed its planned itinerary.

FBI Jurisdiction Rules for Cruise Ship Crimes

As this is an active investigation, we cannot provide more details. Our thoughts are with the guest's family and friends at this difficult time. According to the FBI, the agency can investigate crimes on cruise ships or other vessels within the territorial waters of the United States, depending on several factors.

These factors include the location of the vessel, nationalities of the perpetrator or victim, who owns the vessel, where it embarks and debarks, and in which country the vessel is flagged. The FBI notes it is empowered to investigate reports involving assaults with serious bodily injury, murder or attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, robbery, or starting fires on vessels. The agency's involvement highlights the complexity of jurisdiction on cruise ships, which can involve multiple agencies.

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MSC Cruises Corporate Profile and Ship Flagging

MSC is a global cruise line founded in Naples, Italy, in 1988. The privately held company is the world's third-largest cruise line, operating 23 ships as of publication. Roughly half of the ships are flagged in Panama, while the other half are flagged in Malta. The Seascape is among those flagged in Malta.

The cruise line's website notes that the MSC Seascape can carry more than 5,800 passengers and roughly 1,600 crew members. The ship's current itineraries are Caribbean cruises. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released by authorities. The MSC Seascape continues its planned itinerary following the incident.