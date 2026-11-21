The FBI confirms an investigation into a security breach of the NCIC database. President Trump responds to reports of the cyber incident affecting law enforcement records.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI) is actively investigating a reported security breach targeting its National Crime Information Center, a critical database utilized by law enforcement agencies across the United States. This development marks the latest in a series of digital security challenges facing federal institutions.

Investigation Into NCIC Database Breach

According to individuals familiar with the matter, the FBI is examining an apparent hack of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). This computerized database serves as a central repository for criminal justice information, providing local, state, and federal law enforcement officials with access to records regarding fugitives, missing persons, criminal histories, and stolen property. The scope of the compromise has not yet been fully determined.

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Official Responses and Statements

The FBI declined to provide further commentary on the incident during Saturday. The news was initially reported by CNN and subsequently confirmed to The Associated Press by an anonymous source who was not authorized to speak publicly. When asked about the situation during a Fox News Channel interview, President Donald Trump stated that the administration had just received information about the event and described the situation as "not good."

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Context of Recent Cyber Incidents

This incident occurs amid a broader period of digital instability involving both government and private sector systems. Trump administration officials have previously attributed recent outages to routine system upgrades and vulnerability fixes rather than malicious cyberattacks. There is currently no evidence linking this specific FBI database incident to those earlier disruptions. The bureau has historically faced repeated targeting by cybercriminals. In September, the FBI investigated a breach of its job portal after the hacking group ShinyHunters claimed to have accessed employee data. Additionally, in March, the agency disclosed suspicious activity on an internal system containing sensitive surveillance information.