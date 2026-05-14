FBI Director Kash Patel's Exclusive Excursion to Pearl Harbor Memorial

Kash Patel, the FBI Director, participated in a 'VIP snorkel' around the USS Arizona, a sunken battleship at Pearl Harbor, which has stood as one of the country's most hallowed sites since Japan bombed and sank it in 1941. Patel's swim, revealed in government emails obtained by The Associated Press, comes to light amid criticism over his use of the FBI plane and his global travel, which has blended professional responsibilities with leisure activities.

When Kash Patel visited Hawaii last summer, the FBI took pains to note the director was not on vacation, highlighting his walking tour of the bureau's Honolulu field office and meetings with local law enforcement.

However, an exclusive excursion that Patel took days later was left out of the FBI news releases. Patel participated in a 'VIP snorkel' around the USS Arizona, a sunken battleship at Pearl Harbor, which has stood as one of the country's most hallowed sites since Japan bombed and sank it in 1941.

Patel's swim, revealed in government emails obtained by The Associated Press, comes to light amid criticism over his use of the FBI plane and his global travel, which has blended professional responsibilities with leisure activities. The FBI did not disclose the snorkeling session or that Patel had returned to Hawaii for two days after his initial stopover on the island





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FBI Director Kash Patel Pearl Harbor Memorial USS Arizona Exclusive Excursion Criticism Use Of FBI Plane Global Travel

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