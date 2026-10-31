FBI blames North Korea for $6.3 billion Binance hack, largest crypto heist in history

The FBI said North Korean hackers known as TraderTraitor stole $6.3 billion from Binance in the biggest crypto heist ever, but President Trump said it is not certain North Korea was involved.

The FBI said Saturday that North Korea n hackers carried out the theft of $6.3 billion from Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, in the biggest cryptocurrency heist in history.

The bureau tied the attack to malicious cyber activity by an entity known as TraderTraitor, the same actors behind a $1.5 billion Bybit hack last year. The theft happened Thursday, when $6.3 billion in bitcoin and other digital currency was taken from Binance within about 20 minutes. Several crypto experts said the hack bore the hallmarks of a North Korean operation. The FBI said its probe found TraderTraitor was converting stolen assets primarily into ethereum.

Also read FBI Attributes $6.3B Binance Hack to North Korea, Trump Casts Doubt

FBI Blocks Transactions To Prevent Money Laundering

The FBI asked crypto exchanges, blockchain analytics companies and others to block transactions linked to various addresses. It said the goal was to make sure the money is not laundered to cover up its origins. The bureau also said it expects TraderTraitor will now attempt to convert the assets using DeFi and instant swap services.

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Binance said Saturday that it had enough set aside in the same digital currency that was stolen to cover 90 per cent of the missing assets. The company promised that customers would be fully reimbursed. The hack has raised fresh questions about security at the world's biggest crypto trading platform. President Donald Trump suggested investigators were not yet certain that North Korea was involved.

Asked by reporters on Saturday night during a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said, I'm not concerned. We're learning about it. We don't know if it's North Korea. He added that it could yet be determined that it was.

Experts Predict Months Long Laundering Effort By Hackers

Crypto expert Ari Redbord said he expects the hackers will break the stolen assets into pieces and try to launder them through smaller exchanges to evade detection. He said that process could unfold over months. Redbord is chief policy officer at the blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs. It's bank robbery, in this case, at the speed of the Internet, Redbord said.

However, we can also track and trace those funds in real time in order to build investigations, to disrupt and to seize back funds. He added: It's just this cat and mouse game. The FBI's statement did not say how the hackers gained access to Binance or whether any arrests had been made. The bureau said it would continue to work with partners to identify and disrupt the actors behind the theft.

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Blockchain Data Helps Investigators Trace Stolen Funds

It urged exchanges and other firms to remain vigilant. The scale of the hack has drawn comparisons to major financial crimes, but experts noted that blockchain transactions can be traced. That gives investigators a chance to follow the money even as the hackers try to move it. The case is now one of the highest-profile crypto investigations in the world.

Associated Press writer Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, contributed to this report. Bernard Condon, The Associated Press