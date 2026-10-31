FBI Attributes $6.3B Binance Hack to North Korea, Trump Casts Doubt

The FBI says North Korean hackers stole $6.3 billion from Binance in the largest crypto heist in history, but President Trump says it is not yet certain. Binance pledges full reimbursement.

The FBI said Saturday that North Korea n hackers orchestrated the theft of $6.3 billion from Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, in the biggest crypto heist in history.

FBI Attributes Binance Heist to North Korea

The attack occurred on Thursday, when bitcoin and other digital currency were stolen within minutes. The bureau tied the attack to malicious cyber activity by an entity known as TraderTraitor. The FBI said the same actors were behind a $1.5 billion Bybit hack last year and other high-profile crypto thefts. The FBI asked crypto exchanges, blockchain analytics companies and others to block transactions linked to various addresses.

Also read North Korea Suspected of Behind $6.3 Billion Binance Hack

The goal is to prevent the stolen money from being laundered to cover up its origins. The probe found that TraderTraitor was converting stolen assets primarily into a cryptocurrency called ethereum. The FBI expects the group will now attempt to convert the assets using DeFi and instant swap services.

Asked by reporters as he appeared on Saturday night during a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested investigators weren't yet certain that North Korea was involved.

Advertisement

"I'm not concerned. We're learning about it," Trump said of the case.

"We don't know if it's North Korea. " He added that it could yet be determined that it was. Crypto expert Ari Redbord said he expects the hackers will break the stolen assets into pieces and try to launder them through smaller exchanges to evade detection, a process that could unfold over months.

"It's bank robbery, in this case, at the speed of the Internet," said Redbord, chief policy officer at blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs. "However, we can also track and trace those funds in real time in order to build investigations, to disrupt and to seize back funds. " He added: "It's just this cat and mouse game.

Binance Pledges To Reimburse Customers

" Binance said Saturday that it had enough set aside in the same digital currency that was stolen to cover 90 percent of the missing assets. The company promised that customers would be fully reimbursed. It said its reserves are sufficient to cover the loss and that customer funds are safe, though it has not given a timeline for reimbursements. It has not disclosed how it will cover the remaining 10 percent of the loss.

The hack is the largest in crypto history, surpassing previous thefts such as the Mt. Gox collapse and the Coincheck theft. Binance's size made it a prime target. The incident has raised fresh concerns about security at major exchanges.

Binance has not commented on the FBI's attribution beyond its reimbursement pledge. The exchange said it is cooperating with the FBI and other authorities. It has hired outside firms to help with the investigation and increased security measures. The FBI's statement did not specify the exact amount stolen but said it was in the billions.

Advertisement

Agency High Confidence in North Korea Attribution

The agency said it has high confidence in its conclusion that North Korea was behind the attack. North Korea has denied involvement in past cyberattacks, though experts have linked its hackers to numerous thefts. North Korea has not responded to the latest allegations. The FBI is urging crypto exchanges to be vigilant and to block any transactions tied to the hackers' addresses.

It also warned that the group may try to use decentralized finance platforms to launder the funds. DeFi and instant swap services are key tools for such laundering. Blockchain analytics firms are monitoring the movement of funds. Some of the stolen crypto may still be traceable.

The stolen ethereum may be moved through mixers or other privacy tools. The FBI said it is aware of such tactics and is working to counter them. Historically, only a small fraction of stolen crypto is ever recovered. Binance's reimbursement pledge is unusual in that regard.

The company urged customers to remain calm and said its systems are secure. It is working to prevent future attacks. The FBI said its investigation is ongoing and is working with international partners. It asked anyone with information to come forward.

The agency is also working with blockchain analytics companies to track the funds and bring the perpetrators to justice. Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has faced regulatory scrutiny in several countries. Cryptocurrency prices have been volatile following the news. Ethereum, the token into which the stolen assets were converted, saw slight fluctuations.

Investors are watching to see if the hackers will succeed in laundering the funds. The crypto community is watching closely to see if the stolen funds can be recovered. Binance said it will provide updates as more information becomes available. It has not said whether it will delist any tokens or take other actions.

The exchange said its priority is to reimburse customers and secure its systems. Associated Press writer Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, contributed.