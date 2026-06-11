FBI Arrests University of Michigan Students in Coordinated Campaign of Terror and Threats

Eight individuals face a ten-count federal indictment for allegedly targeting University of Michigan leaders and Jewish organizations with violent threats, chemical attacks, and plots to poison victims to force divestment from Israel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has executed a series of arrests in Michigan involving a group of current and former students who are accused of engaging in a coordinated campaign of violence and intimidation.

According to a ten-count federal indictment, these individuals targeted leaders at the University of Michigan as well as various businesses located within the Eastern Michigan region. The primary motivation behind these alleged attacks was to pressure the university and other entities to divest from Israel, aligning with the goals of the Boycott Divest Sanction movement.

The legal action follows a period of escalating tension on campus and in the surrounding community, leading to a federal grand jury returning indictments against eight specific individuals identified as Zainab Aliasgar Hakim, Amatullah Aliasgar Hakim, Paige Elizabeth Feyock, Ahmet Kerem Korkaya, Jonathan Hongru Zou, Alexander Matthew Sepulveda, Mariam Muhammed Odeh, and Colin Hunter Weger. The indictment details a disturbing pattern of criminal behavior that intensified following the events of October 7, 2023.

The group allegedly transitioned from public protests and social media demands for full and complete divestment to what they termed autonomous actions. These actions included the forced entry and occupation of university buildings, the defacement of campus property, and the strategic disruption of university events. More alarmingly, the campaign extended beyond the campus perimeter to the private residences of university leadership and community members.

The suspects are accused of spray painting homes with slogans such as Free Palestine and Intifada, leaving threatening notes on doors, and breaking windows. In some of the most violent instances, the defendants allegedly threw glass jars filled with chemical substances into homes while children were sleeping inside. The timing of these attacks was reportedly calculated, with some acts occurring specifically on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attacks, including a targeted attack on the Bloomfield Township Jewish Federation.

Investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. revealed that the defendants utilized digital tools to conduct extensive research on their targets. They allegedly used the internet to uncover personal home addresses, photographs, and detailed information regarding the political and social connections of the victims, as well as their business ownership. The indictment contains chilling evidence of meetings where the group discussed methods of inflicting severe harm on their targets and their families.

Specifically, correspondence between Paige Elizabeth Feyock and Ahmet Kerem Korkaya suggests they plotted to torment and terrorize their victims. Korkaya allegedly stated that the entire family of one victim was on his hit list, while Feyock suggested that they should target the children of two victims. Korkaya, who was a medical student at the time, allegedly threatened to use his professional knowledge to slowly poison a victim.

These discussions included plans to burn down residences and employ psychological torture to achieve their political goals. U.S. Attorney Gorgon emphasized that the American legal system is governed by law rather than fear, characterizing the attempts to terrorize government officials and the Jewish Federation as fundamentally anti-American. The prosecution intends to counter this pattern of intimidation with the full force of justice.

The arrested individuals, some of whom were employed by the university, now face severe federal charges that could lead to significant prison sentences. While defense attorneys have noted that the suspects were surprised by the arrests, the detailed nature of the indictment suggests a high level of planning and coordination.

This case highlights the thin line between political activism and criminal conspiracy, as the defendants moved from demanding institutional change to plotting violent crimes against civilians and public figures in the pursuit of their ideological objectives





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