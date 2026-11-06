Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya Taken Into Custody Over Alleged Market Manipulation

Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was taken into custody over alleged share-price manipulation in Turkey, while her husband was released on police reporting conditions.

Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, a former family and social affairs minister in Turkey, was taken into custody late on Thursday pending a possible trial. She faces charges of membership in a criminal organization and violating Turkey's Capital Markets Law, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. Her case is linked to an alleged share-price manipulation scandal involving several investment funds.

Kaya resigned as deputy chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party in September. Her resignation came shortly after allegations emerged that she had sold shares worth tens of millions of dollars just before regulators decided to liquidate the investment funds over alleged manipulation.

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How the Share Sales Triggered the Investigation

Kaya is alleged to have sold shares worth tens of millions of dollars shortly before regulators moved to liquidate the investment funds. Those funds are at the center of the suspected manipulation. Regulators acted against the funds after concluding that the share prices had been manipulated.

Turkey's main opposition party has put specific figures on the case. It has accused Kaya of receiving 2.17 billion liras ($43 million) after reportedly investing 163 million liras ($3 million) in one of the funds. These figures are allegations made by the opposition party and have not been established by a court.

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Her husband was questioned together with Kaya in a second round of questioning for the couple. He was released on condition that he regularly report to the police. The couple have denied any wrongdoing, but they have transferred some of the profits to an account designated by the banking regulators, according to media reports.

Stakeholder Positions and the Wider Probe

Kaya and her husband maintain that they did nothing wrong. Their decision to transfer part of the profits to a regulator-designated account is described in media reports as a step taken while the denials remain in place. Neither the couple's denials nor the opposition's accusations have been tested in court.

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said this week that more than 430 people are under investigation over suspected market manipulation and insider trading. Of those, 112 people have been arrested as part of the scandal. The scale of the probe shows that Kaya's case is one part of a broader investigation.

The charges against Kaya focus on two separate legal questions. The first is whether she belonged to a criminal organization. The second is whether her trading violated the Capital Markets Law. Each allegation must be assessed by investigators and, if the case proceeds, by the courts before any finding is made.

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What the Case Means for the Next Steps

The immediate consequence for Kaya is her custody pending a possible trial, which means her legal status will depend on how prosecutors proceed. For her husband, the police reporting requirement is a continuing obligation while the investigation continues. The couple's transfer of profits to a regulator-designated account may also be relevant to how the authorities handle the assets linked to the case.

For investors, the scandal highlights the risks in funds that are subject to regulatory action and suspected manipulation. The liquidation of the investment funds by regulators shows that the authorities are willing to act against funds when they suspect market abuse. Investors and market participants will be watching how the case proceeds through the courts.