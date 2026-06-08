Father of Murder Victim to Attend Trial of Accused

The father of a 22-year-old woman who was found dead in her London, Ont. home almost three years ago will be in court in St. Thomas, Ont. for the next three weeks to attend the trial of the man accused in her murder.

A Sault Ste. Marie man who lost his daughter almost three years ago is in St. Thomas, Ont. for the next three weeks attending the trial of the man accused in her murder.

Caitlin Jennings, 22, was found dead in her London, Ont. home on July 5, 2023. David Norman Yates, a 50-year-old construction worker, was arrested at the scene. London Police said the two were known to each other. Yates is facing a charge of second degree murder.

The allegation has not been tested in court and he's considered innocent until proven guilty. By the time this trial is over, it'll be the three-year mark since Caitlin was killed, said Dan Jennings, Caitlin's father. At the time of her death, Caitlin and Dan were rebuilding their relationship after years of being estranged. Shortly before his daughter's death, he travelled from Sault Ste.

Marie to London to connect with his daughter and meet her fiancé, Yates. Now, after years of advocacy against intimate partner violence in the wake of his daughter's death, Dan will be in court in St. Thomas today in the same room as Yates. I honestly don't know if I'm mentally prepared for it. I am as much as I can be at this point, said Jennngs.

Dan said there is still a part of him that doesn't believe Caitlin was actually murdered, but he expects to see and hear disturbing evidence during the trial. It's going to be hell, he said. Since his daughter was killed, Dan has advocated for an end to intimate partner violence and for changes in legislation to protect victims. My advocacy work has basically got me through it.

When I speak about her, she's still alive. She's alive in my words. She speaks through me, he said. Dan knows there are many people behind him.

Not just here in London or back home in the Sault. I have people across the country and some in the States - my support is widespread, he said. Support is one thing, but to me that means more people know about Caitlyn - and that's what I want. I don't want my name known.

I want her name to be known. Dan maintains a Facebook page called Caitlin's Heard in honour of his daughter and for his advocacy work





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Caitlin Jennings David Norman Yates Intimate Partner Violence Second Degree Murder London Police

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