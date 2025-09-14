Father Demands Action After Son Drowns in Calgary Lake

Peters Ike, father of Yagazie Ike-Peters, who drowned in Mahogany Lake last month, is calling for increased safety measures and regulations at Calgary's recreational water spaces to prevent future tragedies.

Peters Ike is demanding action to prevent future tragedies in Calgary 's recreational lakes after his son, Yagazie Ike-Peters, was one of two men who drowned in Mahogany Lake last month. Ike, still reeling from the loss of his son, described him as a promising young man with a bright future and a compassionate heart, well-known in their community for his willingness to help others. The pain of his son's passing is immense, he said, a nightmare he wouldn't wish on his worst enemy.

The world seemed to end for him the day he received the news. Ike-Peters had attended a summer camp and, after its conclusion, decided to reconnect with his childhood friend, Caelen Escalante, before returning to the University of British Columbia for the new academic year. Both friends had attended the same camp together, and Ike, who knew Escalante well, described him as a wonderful person who shared his son's passion for serving others. Faced with an unthinkable scenario, Ike rushed to Mahogany Lake but was initially prevented from accessing the scene by the police. He explained the agonizing wait for information before his wife called him with the heartbreaking confirmation that both bodies had been recovered. Now, grappling with the profound loss, Ike is questioning the lack of safety measures at recreational water spaces in Calgary. He challenges the city to take action, expressing his deep concern that water bodies like Mahogany Lake continue to pose such a risk. He calls for mandated lifeguards and trained first-aid responders at all public water areas in Calgary, advocating for stricter regulations to safeguard users. Ike believes the city needs to implement immediate change, including engaging experts to conduct thorough studies on Mahogany Lake to identify and implement better safety measures. He also encourages community engagement, suggesting the signing of petitions to drive legislative change and promote responsible behavior around water bodies. With a heavy heart, Ike is determined to channel his grief into action, hoping to prevent other families from enduring the same devastating tragedy.





