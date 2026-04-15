Fatal SUV-Transport Truck Collision in Brampton Claims One Life, Leaves Another Critically Injured

A collision between an SUV and a transport truck in Brampton resulted in the death of one person and critical injuries to another. The incident occurred on Airport Road, prompting a police investigation.

A fatal collision in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon resulted in one fatality and a second person in critical condition. The incident involved an SUV and a transport truck , occurring in the southbound lanes of Airport Road , just north of Williams Parkway, shortly before 3:30 p.m. Emergency services, including Peel police and paramedics, responded to the scene, discovering two occupants within the SUV : a male driver and a female passenger, both suffering from severe, life-threatening injuries. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female passenger was swiftly airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to a trauma centre, where she remains in critical condition. The investigation is now being conducted by the major collision bureau investigators. Police have stated they will meticulously examine all aspects of the accident to ascertain the exact cause, including potential factors such as speed, as suggested by witness accounts. The Peel police have extended their deepest condolences to the victim's family and all those affected by this tragic event. The scene of the crash depicted the SUV severely damaged, partially lodged beneath the rear of the transport truck .

The impact of the collision was substantial, leading to significant damage to both vehicles. Emergency responders faced the challenging task of extracting the occupants of the SUV from the wreckage, highlighting the severity of the accident. The air ambulance presence underscores the critical nature of the female passenger's injuries, as she required immediate transportation to a facility equipped to handle such severe trauma. The investigation undertaken by the major collision bureau reflects the seriousness of the situation. This bureau is equipped with specialized resources and expertise to thoroughly investigate complex collisions, carefully analyzing evidence, interviewing witnesses, and examining the involved vehicles and the surrounding environment to establish the circumstances that led to the crash. Police are focusing on gathering all available information, including statements from witnesses and any available dashcam footage from vehicles that may have been in the vicinity at the time. Their methodical investigation aims to reconstruct the chain of events that culminated in this fatal crash.

Following the incident, the authorities have appealed to the public for assistance. They are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who possesses relevant information such as dashcam footage, to come forward and contact the police. The public is encouraged to either provide information directly to the police or to submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers. This call for assistance underlines the importance of a comprehensive investigation and demonstrates the reliance on community participation to help establish a full understanding of the circumstances surrounding the collision. The police are also examining potential contributing factors, including the possible role of speed, based on initial witness accounts. The thorough investigation and the call for public assistance demonstrates that authorities are taking the matter with a high degree of seriousness, aiming to fully understand the root causes of the collision and provide answers regarding what occurred





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Brampton Collision SUV Transport Truck Fatal Accident Airport Road Investigation Injuries Police

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