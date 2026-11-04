Truck Driver Dead in Three-Vehicle QEW Crash in Niagara Falls

A three-vehicle collision on the QEW in Niagara Falls on Wednesday afternoon killed a tractor-trailer driver and closed the highway in both directions, with police investigating reports of aggressive driving.

A truck driver is dead and the Queen Elizabeth Way is closed in both directions in Niagara Falls following a three-vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. between Thorold Stone and Mountain roads. Drivers should expect extensive delays because the highway is expected to remain closed for hours. Schmidt said a tractor-trailer involved in the collision is blocking both lanes of the highway.

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Tractor-Trailer Driver Dead

He said it also got tangled up in one of the large overhead signs that spans the Niagara-bound side of the QEW. The driver of the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt said. Another driver was airlifted to a trauma centre. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

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The cause of the collision is under investigation. Schmidt said the investigation will continue for all afternoon and well into the evening, and he expects the closure to remain in place until well after dark. He noted that OPP received reports of some aggressive driving or unpredictable driving prior to the collision. Officers are working to confirm whether one of the vehicles was involved in that behaviour.

Schmidt appealed directly to the public for help. He asked anyone who was in the area about an hour and a half before the crash and saw anything out of the ordinary, captured on a dash cam or by themselves, to call the Niagara OPP and provide whatever information they have to assist investigators in trying to piece together the circumstances that led to this collision.

QEW Closure Causes Delays

A photo from the scene shows a tractor-trailer blocking both lanes of the QEW in Niagara Falls following the multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. The closure has immediate and substantial consequences for commuters and logistics operators in the Niagara region. The QEW serves as a critical artery for both passenger vehicles and commercial freight, meaning the blockade will likely cause extensive delays for anyone attempting to bypass the scene.

Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes and allow for significantly longer travel times. The involvement of heavy machinery and infrastructure damage means that clearing the debris will take considerable time, further extending the duration of the disruption. Traffic management teams are working closely with emergency services to manage the flow of vehicles around the incident zone.

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The OPP has reiterated that it is not ruling out any possibilities and is conducting a comprehensive review of all available evidence to ensure accountability and safety improvements. Residents and travelers are encouraged to contact the Niagara OPP with any relevant details that could clarify the role of aggressive driving. This collaborative effort aims to establish a clear factual record of the incident.