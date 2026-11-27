One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Richmond, B.C. on No. 3 Road, and the Independent Investigations Office has confirmed a fatality while few details have been released.

One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Richmond, B.C. , according to the province law enforcement watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office. The IIO confirmed the fatality in an email to CTV News on Friday.

The incident happened on No. 3 Road and few details have been released so far. The IIO said it would issue a statement on the matter but could not say when. An IIO spokesperson said in the email that at this time, the office can confirm the incident resulted in a fatality. Earlier in the day, Mounties said an Emergency Response Team and multiple police resources had been deployed to an unfolding incident in Richmond.

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Richmond RCMP said officers were called to a situation in the 3600 block of No. 3 Road. Sgt. Pak Yim told CTV News in a statement around 3 p.m. that at this time there is no ongoing risk to public safety. Yim also said the public is urged to avoid the area to allow first responders the space to conduct the investigation.

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Witness Videos Show Police Shooting

Traffic cameras showed major backups in the area. A police officer appeared to be directing traffic on No. 3 Road, between Cambie Road and Capstan Way. Videos of the incident posted on social media appear to show police firing weapons at a blue pickup truck. Numerous shots can be heard, with the last one in a lower register, suggesting a different weapon had been used.

Another video appears to show officers dragging a person away from the vehicle and beginning CPR. A still from a witness video shows police officers pointing weapons at a blue pickup truck. The source of the witness video was identified as Trust Auto in a published report.

Independent Investigations Office Leads Probe

The IIO is tasked with investigating all incidents involving police in B.C. that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police. It is the independent civilian oversight agency for such incidents in British Columbia. The investigation into the fatal shooting on No. 3 Road is ongoing. No further details about the person who died or the officers involved have been released.

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Richmond RCMP urged the public to avoid the area while first responders conducted their investigation. The incident caused significant traffic disruptions on No. 3 Road between Cambie Road and Capstan Way. The IIO has not provided a timeline for when it will release more information about the fatal shooting. The published report carried a warning of graphic content.

The story was published on November 27, 2026, at 5:13 p.m. EST and updated at 6:40 p.m. EST.