Fatal Hantavirus Outbreak on MV Hondius: Leo Schilperoord as Patient Zero, Travel Influencer Jake Rosmarin's Emotional Videos

A fatal hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius, with Leo Schilperoord identified as patient zero, and travel influencer Jake Rosmarin's emotional videos from onboard the cruise ship.

Dutch ornithologist Leo Schilperoord has been identified as " patient zero " in the fatal hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius. Investigators believe Schilperoord and his wife were exposed to the virus at a landfill site in Argentina.

Just days later, on April 1, the Schilperoords boarded the MV Hondius in Ushuaia along with more than 100 other passengers, many of whom were following Leo’s death, Mirjam left the ship during a stop at Saint Helena and attempted to return to the "Like birds in flight, we will miss you and the stories," one obituary published in the couple’s hometown reportedly read. Dr. Stephen Kornfeld later explained that he initially volunteered after noticing a passenger who had fallen ill near the end of April.

"And I was told the doctor was also sick," Kornfeld said. "So, over 12 to 24 hours, it became clear that there were a number of people with symptoms of hantavirus infection. You kind of get into that doctor work mode," he said. The outbreak also became widely discussed after travel influencer Jake Rosmarin posted emotional videos from onboard the MV Hondius.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the outbreak as a Level 3 emergency activation, its lowest. Experts have also repeatedly reminded the public that hantavirus infections remain extremely rare, even though the Andes strain is known for limited human-to-human transmission. By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners.

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