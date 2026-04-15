Fatal Crash on Binbrook Road Leaves One Dead, Toddler Critical

A devastating collision on Binbrook Road in Hamilton has resulted in the death of one man, critical injuries to an 18-month-old toddler, and serious, life-altering injuries to two women. Police are investigating the incident, with charges anticipated as reconstruction efforts continue.

Hamilton police are actively investigating a catastrophic motor vehicle collision that occurred on Binbrook Road , leaving a trail of severe injuries and a fatality. The incident, which involved two vehicles, has prompted a thorough investigation by the collision reconstruction unit, with authorities anticipating charges to be laid as the probe progresses.

The crash took place when the driver of a 2020 Dodge Ram, traveling southbound on Woodburn Road, allegedly failed to stop at the intersection with Binbrook Road. This resulted in a direct impact with a 2018 Ford Edge, which was proceeding eastbound on Binbrook Road. The force of the collision was significant, causing extensive damage to both vehicles and leading to devastating consequences for those involved.

Inside the Ford Edge were four occupants, including a male who was seated in the front passenger seat. Despite immediate medical attention and transport to a local hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. An infant, identified as an 18-month-old child, sustained critical injuries and is currently receiving care in hospital. Police have stated that the toddler's condition is now stable. The female driver of the Ford Edge and another female passenger also sustained serious injuries that are described as life-altering, underscoring the severity of the crash.

Investigators are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in their reconstruction of the events leading up to the collision. Specifically, they are seeking witnesses who may have observed the crash itself, or individuals who were in the vicinity at the time and possess dash camera footage or surveillance video that could provide crucial evidence. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

The ongoing investigation aims to determine the precise sequence of events and establish accountability for this tragic outcome. The community is being kept informed as details emerge from the police investigation, highlighting the critical importance of road safety and adherence to traffic laws to prevent such devastating incidents





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hamilton Crash Fatal Collision Binbrook Road Woodburn Road Traffic Accident

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 face charges in connection with fatal Lambton College shooting, 4th suspect still at largeThe Sarnia Police Service has arrested a woman in connection with Friday morning’s Lambton College campus bar shooting that left 20-year-old Dane Nisbet dead. Police say she was one of two women alleged to have been with the suspects on the night of the shooting. Police previously arrested a man in connection with it.

Read more »

Video shows dramatic crash in Abbotsford, B.C.A shocking crash involving a driver allegedly fleeing the scene of an earlier collision in Abbotsford, B.C., was caught on camera last week.

Read more »

Witnesses, video sought after man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 1Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash near 256th Street on Highway 1 over the weekend.

Read more »

Families affected by fatal highway crashes in northern Ont. demand actionFamilies of victims of tragedies that have occurred on highways 11 and 17 were in Toronto on Monday to demand improved road safety, including winter maintenance and road-twinning.

Read more »

‘You will be arrested’: Police chief vows to catch main suspect in fatal Lambton College shootingSarnia’s police chief is vowing to catch the person responsible in the shooting death of 20-year-old Dane Nisbet of Sarnia, Ont.

Read more »

Fatal SUV-Transport Truck Collision in Brampton Claims One Life, Leaves Another Critically InjuredA collision between an SUV and a transport truck in Brampton resulted in the death of one person and critical injuries to another. The incident occurred on Airport Road, prompting a police investigation.

Read more »