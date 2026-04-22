Fatal Collision in Nepean Claims One Life and Leaves Three Injured

A multi-vehicle crash at a major Ottawa intersection on Tuesday evening resulted in one fatality and three hospitalizations, triggering an ongoing police investigation.

A tragic vehicular collision occurred in the Nepean area of Ottawa late Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the death of one individual and leaving three others requiring emergency medical attention. Emergency responders were dispatched to the busy intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Slack Road at approximately 5:20 p.m. following reports of a severe multi-vehicle accident located just south of the popular Nepean Sportsplex.

Upon arrival, paramedics and police officers established a secure perimeter to provide life-saving interventions and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The scene remained active for several hours as forensic collision investigators surveyed the area to determine the sequence of events that led to the crash. Paramedics confirmed that despite their immediate efforts to provide advanced medical support, one adult was pronounced deceased at the location of the accident. The identity of the victim is currently being withheld by authorities pending formal notification of the next of kin. In addition to the fatality, three survivors were transported to local trauma centers for urgent care. An adult male, who was a passenger in the same vehicle as the deceased individual, was stabilized and remains in serious condition under medical supervision. The occupants of the second vehicle involved in the collision, identified as an adult male and an adult female, also required transport to the hospital. According to official reports from emergency medical services, these two individuals sustained injuries that are considered to be non-life-threatening at this time. The investigation into the specific cause of the collision is ongoing, with traffic services analyzing skid marks, vehicle positioning, and potential environmental factors that may have contributed to the tragedy. Local authorities are urging any witnesses who were in the vicinity of the intersection during the late afternoon to contact the Ottawa Police Service with any relevant information or dashcam footage. As the investigation proceeds, the community of Nepean has been left to grapple with the sorrowful loss of life resulting from this afternoon commute incident. The intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Slack Road, a significant artery for commuters traveling through the western part of the city, experienced extensive delays as crews worked to clear debris and reconstruct the collision scene. Ottawa police emphasize that safety remains a top priority and that road users should exercise heightened vigilance when navigating high-traffic intersections. Public information officers have stated that updates regarding the investigation will be provided as soon as further details become available and the families have been properly supported through the notification process. The names of those involved will likely be released by the authorities once the next of kin have had the opportunity to process the news, ensuring the dignity and privacy of the families affected by this devastating event





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