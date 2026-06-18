Fatal B-52 Crash During Test Mission Kills Eight at Edwards Air Force Base

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California during a routine test mission, killing all eight crew members. The victims included active-duty airmen, a reservist, and civilians working on a program to modernize the bomber fleet. The crash occurred on a clear day, and investigators will take up to six months to determine the cause. The B-52 was part of a radar modernization effort aimed at extending the service life of the 65-year-old bomber through 2050.

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday during a routine test mission , killing all eight people on board.

The victims included four active-duty airmen, one reservist, and three civilians who were part of a team dedicated to keeping the bomber flying for decades to come. The aircraft took off on a clear day, heading southwest into prevailing winds, but crashed on the same 15,000-foot runway shortly thereafter. Aerial footage showed the wreckage was compact, suggesting the plane dropped sharply before impact.

The base remained closed to the public while other operations resumed, and officials stated that determining the cause could take up to six months. Aviation safety experts initially speculated about possible malfunctions in flight controls or engines but emphasized that it is too early to draw conclusions. The victims were identified as Col. Gregory Watson, 53; retired Lt.

Col. Miles Middleton, 50; Lt. Col. Gabriel Estrella, 40; Maj.

Alexander Davis, 34; Maj. Robert Dee, 40; Maj. Brad Hovey, 35; Jeromy Smith, 32; and Christopher Rischar, 41. Col.

Thomas Tauer, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards, described them as dedicated professionals, beloved family members, and irreplaceable teammates. Watson and Middleton were Boeing employees, and the company expressed that their loss is deeply felt across its teams. Rischar was a flight test engineer with government contractor JT4 who had worked at Edwards for ten years. His wife, Rebecca, shared that he loved airplane museums and teaching their two children about aircraft.

She recounted how her husband's father, who also works at the base and witnessed the crash, called to ask if Christopher had been flying. She said, "I knew he was on that flight. It was routine, and if the plane went up, he was going up with it.

" The couple had celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in April and he had recently begun teaching their teenage daughter to drive. She added, "Our marriage is not just for this life here on Earth but for eternity, so we are sealed together.

" Lauren Smith told Eyewitness News that her husband, Jeromy Smith, was a flight test engineer for the U.S. Department of Defense and died doing what he loved. The B-52 involved in the crash was part of a test mission for the Radar Modernization Program, aimed at keeping the 65-year-old bomber fleet operational through at least 2050. The aircraft had arrived at Edwards in December after receiving a modernized radar at Boeing's facility in San Antonio.

The plan was to use it as a testbed throughout 2026 to help military officials decide whether to proceed with the full modernization program. Previously, for nearly a decade, the bomber was based at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, where it served as the flagship of the 307th Bomb Wing. Its pilot at that time, Col.

Bruce Cox, an alumnus of Texas A&M University, named it "The Spirit of Aggieland" in dedication to former and future cadets of the university's Corps of Cadets Program. Cox's final flight aboard the bomber was in 2017 before his retirement. Edwards Air Force Base is home to the 412th Test Wing, which conducts developmental testing of all Air Force aircraft, weapons systems, software, and components before purchase and throughout their lifespan. Test missions occur daily at the base.

The B-52 Stratofortress, which entered service in 1955, is a long-range bomber designed to carry both conventional and nuclear weapons. The compact nature of the wreckage on the Mojave Desert runway, about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles, indicates a steep descent. Investigators will examine multiple factors, including the aircraft's age, maintenance history, and possible system failures.

The incident underscores the risks inherent in flight testing, even with routine missions, and the sacrifices made by military and civilian personnel working to extend the viability of aging platforms





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