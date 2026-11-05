Farmfair International Edmonton 2025 Day 1 Highlights Agriculture Industry

Farmfair International Edmonton kicks off its 52nd annual event with free admission. Industry leaders discuss beef trade and agricultural education on the opening day.

Farmfair International is celebrating its 52nd anniversary at the Edmonton Expo Centre, offering a massive roster of activities that range from 4-H presentations and barn tours to canine celebrations and rural singles mixers. The event, which opened on Thursday with free admission for all attendees, continues its long-standing tradition of being one of the largest agricultural exhibitions staged in the city each year.

Leadership Insights on Ag Education and Trade

Leah Jones, the director of Farmfair International, emphasized that the fair provides a unique opportunity for the public to understand the business of agriculture and the origins of their food. Speaking to CTV News Edmonton on Thursday, Jones noted that the event serves as a vital educational platform for visitors who want to learn about where their food comes from and how the industry operates.

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Edmonton as a Global Beef Industry Hub

Patty Milligan, an agriculture education specialist for Farmfair, highlighted Edmonton's reputation as an international hub for the beef industry, attracting breeders from across Canada and around the world. Milligan stated that the area around Edmonton has the highest concentration of cow-calf producers in the entire country, with Alberta accounting for between a third and a half of Canada's beef herd.

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Cultivating Business Connections and Sales

The fair serves as a critical venue for conducting business, with Jones pointing out the presence of many international guests and delegates who attend to make sales and cultivate trade connections. Milligan added that Farmfair is a place where a lot of trade missions come, allowing participants to raise and showcase top-quality animals while engaging in significant commercial transactions.

Event Schedule and International Delegates

The event, which runs through Sunday, features halls filled with exhibits from vendors and sponsors, ensuring there is truly something for everyone regardless of their interest in agriculture. Jones confirmed that the presence of international delegates underscores the global importance of the connections made at the fair, reinforcing the region's status as a key player in the worldwide agribusiness market.