Farmers, Citizen Groups, Politicians Rally Against Proposed High-Speed Rail Line on Parliament Hill

A large gathering of farmers, citizen groups, and politicians protested the proposed high-speed rail line connecting Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Quebec City on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 10, 2026.

Farmers , citizen groups and politicians gather on Parliament Hill to express their opposition to the proposed high-speed rail line connecting Toronto, Ottawa , Montreal and Quebec City on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

People rally in opposition to the Alto high-speed rail project as they gather on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. People march towards Parliament Hill to rally in opposition to the Alto high-speed rail project in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Bloc Quebecois member of Parliament Jean-Denis Garon speaks at a rally in opposition to the Alto high-speed rail project on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a rally in opposition to the Alto high-speed rail project as people gather on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Residents gathered on Parliament Hill on Wednesday to protest the planned Alto high-speed rail line. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa





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High-Speed Rail Alto High-Speed Rail Project Parliament Hill Ottawa Montreal Quebec City Farmers Citizen Groups Politicians Opposition Rally Protest

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