Moroccan Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 with Unethical after being dropped by Atlantic Records and leaving a relationship. She performed at Billboard Canada's Women in Music Awards in Toronto on Nov. 24, 2026.

Faouzia has landed the biggest single of her career after parting ways with both her record label and her romantic partner. The Moroccan Canadian singer-songwriter's ballad Unethical debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 last week, her first entry on the U.S. chart, and has since climbed to No. 87.

Faouzia Achieves Independent Success After Label Drop

She achieved it independently, two years after she says her label dropped her. The 26-year-old received the Breakthrough Award at Billboard Canada's Women in Music celebration in Toronto this week. She appeared at the awards event on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Faouzia says Atlantic Records never told her why she was dropped, and the label did not respond to requests for comment.

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Atlantic underwent a major restructuring in 2024 that saw layoffs and a leadership shakeup. She suspects Atlantic had grown impatient with her. I think they were looking for an instant massive global hit, and I knew that that wasn't going to come unless I was able to do it my way and build towards it, she says.

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Her Atlantic releases included 2022's Citizens, an EP that ranged from the John Legend duet Minefields to the Middle Eastern-influenced dance track RIP, Love. Faouzia says she had wanted to make a full-length album since signing in 2018, but her vision clashed with an industry increasingly fixated on viral singles. As TikTok and Instagram Reels took off, the self-described introvert says she found herself shouldering much of the work of promoting her music online.

When you put in so much effort behind all these songs and then feel like there isn't any effort on their part to push it just as much, it can become a bit disheartening, she says. Faouzia says the initial shock of suddenly being independent quickly gave way to relief. She recalls sitting on her bedroom floor, recording her vocals and producing tracks herself, determined to create the album she had envisioned.

Film Noir Album Released Amid Personal Struggles

I was like, If I have to make this album all by myself, I will. Like, I just need it to be out in the world. The result was Film Noir, her self-financed debut album released last November, which she also co-produced and wrote the music video treatments for. Around the same time, she was disentangling herself from a relationship in which she says she felt unable to fully be herself.

I had to choose myself for once, she says. And although difficult, it was at that point what I needed to do or else I was going to become a shell of myself in all senses. On Unethical she belts achingly over swelling strings about the cost of losing oneself while trying to make love work with an uncompromising partner. The song took off this year after fan-shot footage from her tour's opening night went viral.

Faouzia says clips of the performance continued to gain traction at each subsequent stop. The song has since amassed 300 million streams worldwide, according to her team. She says she has been moved by fans sharing stories about their own relationships. It's a very specific narrative that you think there's no one else going through it, but millions of people are, she says.

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Singer Breakout in China Boosts Global Fame

Faouzia had already experienced a surge in popularity in China, where she competed on the live television singing competition Singer in 2024. She says the show, which drew hundreds of millions of views per episode and billions across online platforms, helped her overcome debilitating stage fright and brought her a vast new audience as clips of her performances spread online. Within weeks, she could barely go out in China without being recognized.

She recalls a shopping trip to buy a cellphone when she found herself surrounded by fans. There were tons and tons of people just swarming me, she says. I've never experienced anything like that before. It is a long way from Carman, Man.

, where Faouzia grew up after her family immigrated from Morocco when she was a year old. As an adolescent, she began posting YouTube covers that garnered hundreds of thousands of views, and decided to move to Los Angeles when she was 18. On Friday, she will return to Manitoba to perform an orchestral reimagining of Film Noir with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra at a sold-out Burton Cummings Theatre concert.

As for whether the person who inspired her biggest hit has heard it, Faouzia says she has no idea. Given the chance, she says, she would not change a thing. I look back on all this, and I think back on the years of tests and difficulties, she says. And I would go through them again to become who I am today.