Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are sidelined. Find top fantasy replacements for Colorado, Chicago, and other teams with detailed stats and projections.

Colorado Avalanche stars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar suffered injuries during the team's overtime loss in Ottawa, creating immediate voids in fantasy hockey lineups. MacKinnon is expected to miss time until at least mid-December, while Makar will be out for at least another week. The Avalanche face a challenging period replacing these two pivotal players, but opportunities exist for in-house roster moves and external pickups. Managers must adjust their strategies to mitigate the impact of these absences on their weekly standings.

MacKinnon Replacement Options For Colorado

Nazem Kadri has maintained his position on the second line alongside Jaden Schwartz and T.J. Hughes, while retaining his first power-play unit role. In the first game without MacKinnon, Kadri played 17 minutes and 21 seconds, recording one assist, four shots on goal, and ten shot attempts. His recent performance has been statistically robust, with at least three shots on goal in five consecutive games. Over his last ten games, Kadri has averaged 3.2 shots on goal and 6.1 shot attempts per contest. He has accumulated 14 points, consisting of five goals and nine assists, over his last 15 games, maintaining a rate near one point per game. Despite this production, Kadri remains available in 30% of fantasy leagues, presenting a waiver-wire opportunity for managers seeking secondary scoring.

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Kyle Nelson received a significant promotional boost following MacKinnon's absence. He was moved up to the top line to play with Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas, though he remains on the second power-play unit. This timing aligns well with Nelson's recent offensive surge. After scoring only three goals in his first 13 games, Nelson has netted three goals in his last eight contests, including two in his final three games. In his debut game in the expanded role, Nelson played 18 minutes and 49 seconds, scoring one goal with three shots on goal and five shot attempts. This performance suggests potential for continued production in his new lineup position.

Bedard Replacement Options For Chicago

Philipp Grubauer was mentioned in the source context regarding practice lines, but the specific replacement for Connor Bedard involves forward promotions. In the first practice without Bedard, Jake Frondell was promoted to the top line alongside Roman Kantserov and Tyler Bertuzzi, while staying on the second power-play unit. Frondell has been on a three-game point streak, but his ice time had been decreasing recently. This promotion should return his average ice time to approximately 17 minutes per game. His shot volume has been inconsistent, yet he averages 3.9 shot attempts per game. The increased ice time may help stabilize his offensive output.

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Lukas Nazar is another key option for Chicago managers. He will skate on a line with Patrick Kane and Oliver Moore, earning time on the first power-play unit. Nazar is currently on a three-game goal streak, having scored five goals during this period. Over his last 16 games, he has tallied 10 goals, tying for 18th in the NHL. His shooting percentage is 31.3% over this stretch, which is unsustainable long-term, but his shot volume has increased to 2.5 shots on goal and 5.1 shot attempts per game over his last eight games. If he averages 20 minutes per game with this volume, he projects as at least a 30-goal scorer for the remainder of the season.

Global Fantasy Standouts And Waiver Targets

Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators continues to provide reliable fantasy value despite his team hovering around a .500 record. He is quietly on pace for 34 goals and 31 assists. Tkachuk has recorded 10 points, consisting of seven goals and three assists, in his last 10 games. He averages north of 21 minutes of ice time, 4.0 shot attempts, and 1.8 hits per game. This usage creates a sturdy fantasy floor, with proven upside for 35 goals and 65 points. His value increased further when he was moved to the first power-play unit during Monday's practice.

Anthony Byfield of the Los Angeles Kings is showing improved metrics after Kevin Fiala returns to the lineup. Byfield has scored four goals in his last eight games. His shot volume has been outstanding, averaging 3.2 shots on goal and 6.2 shot attempts per game over his last nine contests. He has recorded at least four shots on goal in five of those nine games and at least five shot attempts in eight of the nine games. The return of Fiala is expected to sustain or improve Byfield's production in the coming weeks.

Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Washington Capitals has started the season strong with 12 points in 14 games. Since joining the Capitals in 2025, he has produced at a 64-point pace, projecting 20 goals and 44 assists. In his last five games, he has recorded four goals and one assist. While his floor is lower due to limited shots and hits, his consistent point production makes him a viable option. Meanwhile, Winnipeg Jets forward Dylan Mercer has transformed the team's second line. Mercer has scored five goals in his last six games and eight points in his last 10 games. He averages 2.0 shots on goal and 3.4 shot attempts. The Jets face a favorable schedule with eight games over the next two weeks, supporting Mercer's short-term viability.

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Jonathan Marchessault of the Vegas Golden Knights has seen his puck luck turn in his favor after a recent slump. He has recorded four points, including two goals and two assists, in his last four games. More significantly, he has generated 13 shots on goal and 20 shot attempts in his last three games. This averages to 4.3 shots on goal and 6.7 shot attempts per game. The increased volume indicates a strong potential for future offensive output, making him a notable pickup for fantasy managers looking for high-upside forwards.