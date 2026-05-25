Fantasy Baseball News: Pitching, Hitting, and Player Analysis

This news text provides insights into the pitching performances, hitting trends, and player analysis for various teams and players in the 2026 MLB season.

The bottom 10 teams in adjusted scores show some of the worst pitching staffs, with the Angels, Cardinals , and Athletics posting a single-digit K-BB% . The Cardinals and Athletics have been stranding runners at a high rate, while the White Sox have been limiting balls in play.

The Astros have been hit hard from an injury standpoint, so they have some of the more drastic declines in strikeout skills and WHIP. The Phillies continue to have above-average skills, yet their BABIP ranks last among team pitchers. The Orioles project to face five right-handed starting pitchers in Week 10, while the Cubs project to face six right-handed starting pitchers.

The White Sox face five right-handed starting pitchers, and the Astros will face four right-handed starting pitchers in the first half of Week 10. Trevor Larnach should benefit as a strong option in points or OBP formats. Pittsburgh projects to face seven right-handed starters in Week 10, and Cole Ragans is the lone lefty on the projected starters grid. Nolan Arenado, Diamondbacks, is a steady waiver wire target if you need help at third base





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Pitching Hitting Player Analysis MLB 2026 Adjusted Scores K-BB% BABIP Stranding Runners Limiting Balls In Play Astros Phillies Orioles Cubs White Sox Astros Batting Average OBP Points Park Factors Home Run Park Factors Travis Bazzana Driveline Baseball Nolan Arenado Cardinals Diamondbacks San Francisco Seattle Arizona Park Shift Home Run Park Factors Rolling Three-Year Average Batting Average OBP Points Fantasy Leagues Waiver Wire Targets Third Base

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