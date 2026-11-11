Bryan Adams says red state fans cheered anti-Trump anthem 51st State at every show

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams says audiences in red states stood and cheered for his anti-Trump anthem 51st State at every concert, and he saw the midterm backlash against Donald Trump coming.

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams says fans in red states stood up and cheered for his anti-Trump anthem 51st State at every show on his current tour.

He told The Canadian Press that the reaction made him rethink the political mood in the United States ahead of last week's midterm elections. Adams spoke from Madrid, where he is on tour at age 67. He said crowds from St. Louis to Texas and several red states in between gave the song a standing ovation night after night. He said that response convinced him a blue wave was possible.

Also read Bryan Adams Says He Saw US Midterm Backlash Coming as Democrats Gain

Every night, man, people stood up and cheered for that song, Adams recalled. That's when I thought to myself, Maybe the temperature in the room is different than what we thought. Perhaps it was inevitable that things were going to be a blue wave come the midterms. Adams said the Democratic gains in the midterms made sense to him.

He cited rising grocery and gas prices, immigration enforcement on the streets and a federal budget that has grown by trillions of dollars. On the election results, Adams said the average person is not seeing the promises that were made to them delivered. His remarks came as Democrats made gains in the midterms, cutting into Trump's political agenda. Adams also performed for a World Cup countdown concert on Wednesday in Toronto.

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Adams' Anthem Sparks Blue Wave Optimism

His comments follow the release of his new album, How's It Goin'? , which trades his usual romantic songwriting for elbows-up patriotism and explores Canada's history and present-day political tensions. Earlier this year, Adams began performing 51st State, a punchy anthem rebuking the U.S. president's threats to annex his homeland. He was not sure how American audiences would respond, but he says the reaction was overwhelming and made him reconsider the political mood.

The album is an unusually topical collection for the veteran hitmaker, whose songs have largely steered clear of overt political critiques. Some critics have questioned whether Adams is motivated by genuine conviction or a desire to rekindle interest in his music. Adams, who was born in Kingston, Ont. , and went independent in 2024, says he is more interested in creative freedom than chasing the commercial success of his 1980s and 1990s heyday.

I don't have a manager. I don't have a record company. I'm doing it on my own, he said. I'm not going to delude myself into thinking that, you know, my records are going to do what they did, so I'm just having fun, he added.

The project came together by chance after Adams was asked earlier this year to write a song for the nature documentary Canada's Wild Eastern Edge. With Trump's annexation threats dominating headlines at the same time, he felt inspired to make more music about Canada, writing one song at a time while touring Africa.

The album also includes Lake Ontario, a rousing mid-tempo singalong taking aim at Trump's executive order directing U.S. federal agencies to refer to the body of water as Lake America. The tune wastes no time with metaphors, casting the war in Iran as another distraction while the Epstein files were getting traction. Adams added the song to the album at the last minute as Trump's provocations toward Canada mounted.

Canada-US Relations and Diplomatic Hopes

It's so easy for people in positions of power just to mouth off, he said. What surprises me is if you're a man in such an enormously powerful position, why would you not want to turn all of your power for the power of good? Just think of the money that's been spent going after Iran, he said.

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Imagine if you put all that money into taking care of people in your own country and start using diplomacy instead of using weapons. Adams also looks inward on the album. A Handful of Gold explores the Klondike Gold Rush, Iron Ribbon chronicles the building of the Canadian Pacific Railway, and The Battle of Lundy's Lane revisits a bloody clash from the War of 1812.

The Ballad of Terry Fox is a spirit-lifting tribute to the Marathon of Hope runner that Adams says has drawn cheers at European concerts. A subtitled video introduces Fox's story to audiences largely unfamiliar with it. Adams recently bonded with Prime Minister Mark Carney over their admiration for Fox when separate engagements brought them to Thunder Bay, Ont.

The two grabbed coffee at local spot the Persian Man before visiting the Terry Fox memorial, making for a very Canadian photo op that circulated widely online. I think he's the right man at the right time, Adams said of Carney, particularly because he was able to stand up to the bullying that's been going on. Despite his criticism of Trump's administration, Adams says he is hopeful about the future of Canada-U.S. relations.

He says he has no reservations about returning to perform south of the border. I'm an eternal optimist, so I'm going to say it's going to get better, he said. Adams says his father's diplomatic career took their family around the world. Ottawa remained a home base before they eventually settled in Vancouver.

He lives there now, taking care of his 98-year-old mother. We call her the legend, he said. It is there that he is also filming his second annual holiday jam broadcast. The broadcast features Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo, Lindsay Ell and the East Pointers.

Adams says he has enough unfinished ideas for a second volume of Canadian-themed songs, including one that is nearly complete. Asked whether all this digging into Canadiana changed the way he sees his homeland, he says it did not. I'm already in love, he said. Adams also sat down with Sandie Rinaldo to discuss his 17th studio album, How's It Going, and his musical tribute to Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026. Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press