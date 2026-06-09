Fans gather at Cuauhtémoc Stadium as Pumas and América announce key departures

Mexican fans gather at Cuauhtémoc Stadium to watch the Spanish national team face Peru in its final friendly before the World Cup, while Pumas and América announce key departures in the football world.

Mexican fans gathered in large numbers at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to watch the Spanish national team face Peru in its final friendly before the World Cup.

This event was one of the most applauded moments at the stadium. The news was overshadowed by two other major announcements in the football world. Pumas, a Mexican football club, officially announced that Efraín Juárez would be leaving his position as head coach. According to a statement from the club, Efraín had discussed his departure with the board, bringing an end to his time as head coach.

The departure of Efraín Juárez is not the only significant change taking place in the football world. América, another prominent Mexican football club, confirmed that Jonathan dos Santos would be leaving the team. This announcement was made through the club's social media channels, stating that dos Santos would be departing as a three-time champion and an icon in the club's history.

In other news, the 2026 World Cup is fast approaching, and OneFootball has utilized artificial intelligence to make predictions on key topics surrounding the tournament. The predictions cover a range of topics, including the winner of the World Cup, the Golden Boot award, and the biggest disappointment of the tournament. The Cooligans, a popular football podcast, have also made their final predictions ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros have shared their picks for the World Cup winner, the Golden Boot, and the biggest disappointment, among other topics. The podcast also features a range of guests, including Colombian superstar Sofía Vergara, who shares her favorite World Cup memories and love for Colombia.

Additionally, Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room discusses the historic qualification of his nation and the time Lionel Messi asked for his jersey. USMNT historian Leander Schaerlaeckens also joins the show, explaining how missing the 2018 World Cup may have helped shape the current American squad





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

2026 World Cup Pumas América Efraín Juárez Jonathan Dos Santos The Cooligans Sofía Vergara Eloy Room Leander Schaerlaeckens

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Doug Ford: It's time to unlock the full potential of Fortress North AmericaTrade conflict between allies only creates uncertainty and that uncertainty benefits our competitors, not our workers

Read more »

Toronto officials say they raised concerns with FIFA about stadium water bottle banToronto officials have raised their concerns with FIFA about its decision to ban soccer fans from bringing reusable water bottles to World Cup stadiums.

Read more »

Red, white and hell yeah: How the American Outlaws became the heartbeat of U.S. SoccerAmerica is co-hosting this year's World Cup, but the American Outlaws are the ones who will bring the party to every stadium.

Read more »

B.C. Place stadium prepares for FIFA World Cup with retractable roof closedThe interior of B.C. Place stadium in Vancouver is shown with the retractable roof closed ahead of the FIFA World Cup on June 8, 2026. The stadium is set to host matches during the tournament. Additional headlines cover a range of topics including a former airline captain flying without a licence, a 1996 murder trial in Edmonton, a young entrepreneur in Winnipeg, paramedic turnover in Sudbury, a successful anti-coal petition in Alberta, Norway's crown princess's son release, a competition tribunal case against Pepsi, Hulk Hogan's cause of death, and several beauty product reviews.

Read more »